Is The Idol main character based on Britney Spears? Lily-Rose Depp reacts to the rumours. Show

Lily-Rose Depp’s big TV debut has been hit with disastrous reactions and lots of rumors. she explains Sculpture Jocelyn, a rising pop star after a nervous breakdown, is doing everything she can to get her situation and career back on track. Along the way, she falls under the spell of a mysterious nightclub owner (and cult leader), played by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).

Is the main character, pop star Jocelyn, based on Britney Spears? This is an often heard story. In a conversation with Depp, these gossips were dismissed Excessive, “No, it’s not based on anyone in particular. We’re definitely not trying to tell someone else’s story, we’re making our own.” He continues: ,, This is a fictional character and a fictional story. There were many different people who inspired me for this role. Some were pop stars, some were not.”

“I wanted Jocelyn to feel like a modern pop queen of today, but like someone who existed in her world and her time. So I took a lot of inspiration from actresses like Gene Tierney and Sharon Stone. I found women like Looks very inspiring.”

Watch our trending entertainment videos here:

Source link