The Ukrainian Air Force achieved notable battlefield success by shooting down a total of 10 Russian fighters over a 10-day period, including nine advanced fighter-bombers, notably Sukhoi Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-35 models and a rare Beriev. Were included. A-50 radar aircraft.

This figure represents a significant loss for Russia, especially given the limitations of its aerospace industry, which is currently affected by international sanctions that limit its production capacity to only a few dozen new warplanes annually.

The rate at which Russia is losing these aircraft is alarmingly high, evidenced by the 20-fold disparity between losses and the replenishment capability of its air arsenal.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a tone of subtle sarcasm, confirmed the downing of this month’s ninth and tenth aircraft, both Su-34 models, with the expression: “Oops, we’ve done it again! And 10 Russian aircraft have already been destroyed in 10 days!”

The tactics used in these shootings have not been fully disclosed, raising questions about the tactics used by Ukraine. One possibility is to assign American-made Patriot missile launchers to active mobile air defense units near the front lines, which would use 90-mile-range PAC-2 missiles to ambush Russian aircraft and then evade retaliation. Fast forward to.

