Is there ketchup in the refrigerator? A conclusion is eventually reached, but the discussion continues

Eggs in the fridge? Mayo? Grape? Just some products that are in the fridge in one house and not in another. Not the all-important life question, but something that everyone who has bought these products has probably had a doubt at some point.
‘Not to be trusted’
You can also discuss about ketchup. And that happened a lot last week. Sometimes it comes back. Rapper Cardi B once said on Twitter: “You can’t trust people who keep ketchup in the fridge.”
His claim cannot really be verified, but the question of what is the best can be answered.
It’s quite clear to ketchup maker Heinz: ‘FYI: Ketchup. goes. In. The. fridge!!!.’ With this tweet, the American sauce brand hopes to settle the debate once and for all. So in the fridge.
Anyway, Heinz’s tweet was certainly an opportunity for supporters and detractors to add a new sauce to the discussion. Reason to devote an article to the quality newspaper The Washington Post, in which the author is surprised that the man with whom she has lived for 18 years favors ketchup in the pantry. “Why would I want to put cold ketchup on hot food” is a common argument against keeping it in the fridge.
‘Team Fridge’ arguments are not about taste but about shelf life. There’s no arguing about taste, of course, but it’s wise to say something about the shelf life of sauces. Calling the nutrition center gives information.
“It’s best to keep ketchup in the fridge after opening,” says Pascal Stijger of Nutrition Center Straight. “If you open it and then put it in the cupboard, oxygen can be added and bacteria have a better chance. It has a longer shelf life in the fridge, we’d say about nine to twelve months.”
not in the refrigerator in the supermarket
It is not illogical that it is on the shelves outside the refrigerator in the supermarket. It’s sealed tightly with a lip, says Stijger, which makes it last longer. Heinz himself advertised that ketchup has a long shelf life. For clarity, he said that it should be stored open in the refrigerator.
Stijger indicates that the best before date stated on all products applies to unopened products, something that not everyone knows. So if you’re a sauce fiend and you drink a bottle of ketchup every week (the Nutrition Center says it’s not necessary), it’s best to keep it out of the fridge. But for normal people it is advised to keep the sauce cold.
Heinz is now in complete agreement that the United Kingdom branch is trading a refrigerator among supporters ‘to put the ketchup in’:
As a bonus for those who read this article in full, Pascal Stijger also tells you what to do with eggs: “They’re in the supermarket right out of the fridge, but as soon as you get home, It is advisable to keep them in the refrigerator because of the condensation that occurs during the transportation of eggs from the supermarket to the home. This condensation causes bacteria, which you can find in the refrigerator at home. Can resist by keeping.”
For grapes, bananas and all the other produce you might be suspicious of, it’s best to turn to Nutrition Center’s storage guide.