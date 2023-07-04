“It’s best to keep ketchup in the fridge after opening,” says Pascal Stijger of Nutrition Center Straight. “If you open it and then put it in the cupboard, oxygen can be added and bacteria have a better chance. It has a longer shelf life in the fridge, we’d say about nine to twelve months.”

not in the refrigerator in the supermarket

It is not illogical that it is on the shelves outside the refrigerator in the supermarket. It’s sealed tightly with a lip, says Stijger, which makes it last longer. Heinz himself advertised that ketchup has a long shelf life. For clarity, he said that it should be stored open in the refrigerator.

Stijger indicates that the best before date stated on all products applies to unopened products, something that not everyone knows. So if you’re a sauce fiend and you drink a bottle of ketchup every week (the Nutrition Center says it’s not necessary), it’s best to keep it out of the fridge. But for normal people it is advised to keep the sauce cold.

Heinz is now in complete agreement that the United Kingdom branch is trading a refrigerator among supporters ‘to put the ketchup in’: