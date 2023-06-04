Is this proof of reunion?

TikTok and Twitter have been on fire since this morning as an original One Direction song is said to have been leaked. That’s what everyone quietly hopes: Let this be the confirmation of the long-awaited One Direction reunion.

The title of the leaked song going viral on social media is ‘Where We Are’. Real directors will remember that this was also the name of their third world tour. So the song would have been recorded in 2014, but never released till now. And it gets even better, because — as observant fans may have already realized — Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015 after only a year. And that’s why his voice is still there in the song.

One Direction reunion or AI?

The two camps quickly became one on social media. On the one hand, many fans are excited and secretly hoping that ex-boyfriend wanted to tell them that a reunion was coming. Fans seem to think so because ‘coincidentally’ a song leaked from a time when the group was still complete, and Jen was there too. Furthermore, they also find the title a bit too coincidental. The name of the song is ‘Where We Are’ and they see it as a reference to the current situation. All the boys went their separate ways and ‘where are they now’?

On the other hand, many fans are still skeptical about this news. At a time when it’s possible with artificial intelligence to make any voice sing anything, it’s also possible to emulate One Direction’s ‘Leaked Song’. There is a good chance that this is the interpretation of the recently leaked song. Still, we secretly hope for the first theory.

