Is this the simplest pentakill ever?

score a pentakill It is one of the most gratifying things in League of Legends, then there are those picky players, who scream in the air for this or that reason, for example if you do it with karthus «it doesn't count because you press only one key»; but there are also those who justify marking a 'penta' in ARAM is "more easy» than on Summoner's Rift. We are not for that discussion, a pentakill is still a pentakill regardless of the champion, its difficulty or the map on which it takes place.

This time we bring you a short video that a user in Reddit shared under the caption “The only pentakill I’m ashamed of«. The user in question is Tioman42, he himself posted a clip of what was his pentakill with Draven in ARAM with the curiosity that the player entered a one-on-five scenario and cleaned the “remnants” of a teamfight, instantly killing five enemies with Auto Attacks (AA) and abilities.

basic four, already collect!

At the beginning of the clip the player uses the portals to reach the back area of ​​a team besieged by a recent teamfight that left a balance of 4 × 0; in this 1v5 context, the draven launches to distribute basic (AA), but it only deals one hit to each enemy, in this way it eliminates Syndra, Sylas and Camille, besides being stunned by [Q] of Morgana it was enough to give the coup de grace to lillia. Finally, still immobilized by the ability of morgana, He didn't want the sorceress to escape, so he managed to hit her with his ultimate. to take the pentakill and save his team from what was imminent defeat.

According to the player’s profile in OP.GG, we found that at that point in the game (18 minutes) Draven was almost with the build complete: Immortal Shieldbow, Essence Reaper, Collector, and Lord Dominik’s Memorieswhich gave this draven 80% crit, plenty of lethality and life steal. Yet despite this pentakill the user’s team ended up losing the game.

