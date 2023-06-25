Is this why he lost his million-dollar deal with Spotify? Meghan Markle may not have conducted interviews herself

Meghan Markle may not have conducted many of the interviews on her podcast herself. , ©AFP

Last week, Meghan Markle (41) saw her million-dollar deal with Spotify come to an end, and now it appears why. According to the news site Podnews, he did not do the interviews himself in his podcast “Archetypes” and his questions were added later in the episode itself.

the first – and only – season of original, in which Markle talks to influential women ran for 12 episodes. Markle was supported by, among others, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and actress Mindy Kaling (Office) above the floor. The latter also shared a picture on her social media where she is seen with Markle. For Kaling, the Duchess of Sussex will be in the studio, according to Podnews, but not all guests have had that honor.

However, the news site, which relied on “multiple sources,” did not specify which episodes would have added Markle’s questions later. Last year, journalist Allison Yarrow said that she was not interviewed by Markle in her episode, but by producer Farrah Safaree. Later he also appreciated Safarafi’s interviewing techniques.

british deli daily Mail Meanwhile picked up the news. Both Spotify and Meghan Markle were asked for a response, but have not yet appeared.