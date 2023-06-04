Is TikTok the big new entrant in the music industry?

algorithms as sole rulers

Whether you’re a fan of the app or not, it’s hard to deny that TikTok has had a significant impact on today’s internet culture. In the Netherlands alone, four million users now enjoy the infamous short films. Worldwide, the number is huge: the app is estimated to have over a billion users. This makes TikTok an undeniable gold mine for musicians, who are eager to go viral to promote their projects.

One of my musical idols, Lana Del Rey, recorded a song in 2013 called Yes to Heaven. It was originally intended for their third album, Ultraviolence, but was scrapped at the time. It was shelved for years after that, but in 2018 someone got hold of the song and it got leaked. Recently, a new version of the song suddenly went viral on TikTok. In response, Lana (or rather her management) decided to take matters into her own hands by officially releasing the song as a single on May 19. You can also immediately recognize that it has to do with TikTok’s success with “Say Yes To Heaven – Sped Up”.

authenticity is at stake

This is another example of music choice being based on numbers rather than intrinsic motivation. Lana has always been the kind of artist who makes her own plans and doesn’t get swayed by the hype. Furthermore, he has strong opinions about music leaks: he finds it “very disturbing”, has repeatedly asked fans to stop listening to the leaked music, and shared in video posts on Instagram that he finds it difficult when his innermost thoughts and lyrics end up on the street without his permission.

The fact that ten-year-old Say Yes to Heaven is still being thrown out into the world to profit from listeners of a leaked song doesn’t sound like an authentic alternative. You could see this as Lana’s way of ‘reclaiming’ the song, but other than the sped-up version I suspect it’s mainly about the currents.



“I’ve been known to actually leak all my music. I don’t like it, it’s very upsetting.” Lana Del Rey



The fact that the music industry is often all about money and numbers is not a new phenomenon, but I think TikTok is reinforcing the trend. As a user I am increasingly presented with releases on my For You page where marketing is more important than the music itself.

material for brain crack

It should come as no surprise that it is TikTok that has piqued the interest of music marketers. visual format, which often emphasizes trend sound Music with video offers many options in terms of promotion. Once your song goes viral as a sound, you can count on (tens of) thousands of views instantly. So many musicians try desperately to carve out a niche in the crowded market by focusing solely on bite-sized sound bites.,

To grab attention quickly, everything needs to be smaller, more energetic and catchy. One symptom of this is a return to faster versions of existing songs – a phenomenon formerly known as nightcore. Although the music can sometimes get a bit Alvin and the Chipmunks-like, the fast tempo often has a stimulating effect: fast beats and high tones provide a stimulating energy burst. Perfect for ten second videos.

While nightcore used to be a niche, we’re now seeing big names joining the act: artists like Demi Lovato, SZA, Miguel, Ellie Goulding, and even Earth, Wind & Fire, in addition to Lana Del Rey. has released. Accelerated versions of their music. This massive movement is a sign that TikTok has now really made inroads into the music industry.

everything for algorithms

Most of the audiovisual content on TikTok is produced with one goal in mind: to pass the algorithmic test. The sorting system that determines what content a user sees remains a mystery. Everyone knows that the algorithm is the key to success on the platform, but few know how the system works. Thanks to TikTok’s internal documents, it is known that the algorithm works with a sum of factors such as likes, comments and watch time. Getting the right ‘score’ as a user is often a matter of experimentation and quantity: trying and trying until some audience is reached.

Quick versions aren’t the only attempts to make music better on TikTok. For example, we also pay more attention to the chorus and simple composition, leading some to wonder whether bridges have disappeared. Just listen to songs like Old Town Road by Lil Nas X or abcdefu by Gayle: both very successful on TikTok and both without a real bridge. since one Attractive The chorus is sufficient for a ten to twenty second cutscene, with the rest of the song being superfluous for promotional purposes. So it is no longer rare to see songs that are less than two minutes long.

Sometimes this focus can be tempting hook Creative lyrics and genres such as hyperpop or meme-rap lead to new attention that were previously relatively unknown. An example of this is the success of bbno$ and Yung Gravy, who now have millions of viewers on TikTok and refer to it ironically in their music. In this regard, TikTok serves as a breeding ground for innovative music, which I think is very valuable. Plus, the shifted focus has also created a lot of superficial, meaningless pop made purely for its add-on And shareable Happen.

For example, TikTok star Addison Rae, who is known for her dance videos, received a lot of flak for releasing her song Obsessed. Although the song has been heard 27 million times on YouTube alone, many found the lyrics self-righteous and her singing skills mediocre, to put it nicely. Rate it for yourself here:

current music, new meaning

Another thing that happens regularly on social media is that old events take on new meaning. As a result, it also happens that existing music suddenly gets a big revival. We saw this, for example, with Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush and Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga. The songs garnered millions of views on TikTok after being featured on the popular series Stranger Things and Wednesdays respectively.

Because of the format’s heavy focus on music, we see this type of resurgence more often on TikTok than on other apps like Instagram or Twitter. This can be a very beautiful thing: In the case of Kate Bush, a whole new generation of listeners suddenly became familiar with her (influential) oeuvre. That’s what happened to Fleetwood Mac: The band’s popularity exploded because a simple TikTok of a guy on a longboard went viral.

Unfortunately, there is also a downside to this meaning-making on TikTok. Existing (emotional) lyrics can be linked to a certain meme or trend, which in my opinion dilutes the original effect of the music. This happened, for example, with Ceilings by Lizzie McAlpine, where people ran into the street in an exaggerated way to represent the emotion in the song. FKA Twigs also fell victim memeification: Her weak plea to cellophane has been turned into a meme about Bourois.

The fact that these memes once again provide a lot of visibility is difficult for a creative person to deal with on a platform like TikTok. Are you willing to sacrifice a modicum of your authenticity and influence for the chance to be better known or are you staying true to yourself even if it means no one sees your work? It’s an age-old question that everyone has to find their own answer to – although we do see many artists go for the big numbers.

