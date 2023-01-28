Is your PC ready to play Minecraft Legends?

As we discussed in another note, yesterday, Microsoft offered players a new version of the well-known construction game, with Minecraft Legendsat your event Developer_Direct. At this event, Microsoft revealed the release date for Minecraft Legends, which will be April 18, and the steam page has been updated with a complete list of PC requirements to be able to play it.

Minecraft Legends is a cross-generational game that will be available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. This means that Minecraft Legends has to aim for exceptionally low hardware.

Strangely, Mojang has put identical minimum and recommended system requirements in Minecraft Legends, simply stating that “performance increases with higher-end systems.” The game requires an i5 processor and a graphics card that is equivalent to or better than an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or an AMD Radeon HD 7870, both of which should be considered low-end GPUs by today’s standards.

With requirements like this, Minecraft Legends is a game designed to work on almost all gaming PCs. The recommended GPU of this game was released over ten years ago, that’s the level of hardware this game is targeting. Given Minecraft’s target audience, it makes sense to keep the requirements as simple as possible.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 with the latest updates; some features are not supported in Windows 7 and 8

Processor: Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent

RAM memory: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Performance increases with higher end systems. Not compatible with Windows 10S.

RECOMMENDED: