Isaac Clarke aims from USG Ishimura to fight in the battle royale

Time flies by and the Dead Space remake is right around the corner. It will be next January 27 when Isaac Clarke He will return to our screens to do what he knows best: suffer like a damned man. Since it is not enough to see him having a bad time in the USG Ishimuraeverything indicates that it is his turn to do it in Fortnite.

As revealed by the sources consulted by Insider Gaming, a collaboration with the battle royale from Epic Games will take place very soon. Specifically on January 23, which is a movement to promote the launch a few days before. On the other hand, the union between brands is classified as one of the most important crossovers in Fortnite by 2023.

Chapter 4 of the title has already revealed several flashy characters such as the DOOM Slayer, Geralt of Rivia, Hulk or Mr. Beast. If we look at the information provided by the insider HYPEXwe will have a skin, two backpacks, a pickaxe, an emoticon and 1,500 PaVos with the deadspace pack that is planned.

In fact, dataminers have been able to confirm to Tom Henderson that this collaboration is between the data of Fortnite. One of the most interesting incentives for pre-ordering the game on PC will be the inclusion of Dead Space 2 and we already know some of the new secrets that await us on the space station.