Isaac Clarke arrives at the Epic Games battle-royale and here we tell you everything you need to know

Fortnite has gradually become a space where many companies go to promote their video game and movie releases. This is also the case for dead space the game of Electronic Arts that will premiere its remake next January 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Isaac Clarke, star of the EA Space Survival Horror is coming to the battle-royale of Epic Games and here we tell you what you need to know about it.

When is Isaac Clarke coming to Fortnite?

Isaac Clarke is available from January 23 in the item shop as the newest addition to the Fortnite Legends series of video games.





How much is Isaac Clarke in Fortnite?

To get Isaac Clarke you need to acquire the Strange Transmissions mission pack which is sold in the item shop for a price of $11.99 dollars.

What does the Strange Transmissions mission pack include?

In addition to the Isaac Clarke skin, this special pack includes daily challenges that you can win up to 1500 paVos.

You can also get:

DRI backpacking accessory that shows the player’s health

USG Ishimura Planet Digger

Peak Plasma Cutter

Gesture Upgrade Bench

All of these items are cosmetic and do not affect the gameplay of Fortnite.

dead space coming to next-gen consoles this week