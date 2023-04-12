Isis Valverde and Marcus Buaiz choose a R$ 16 million mansion in the USA; see photos | House of the Famous

Isis Valverde, 36, and Marcus Buaiz, ​​43, are increasingly in love and determined to build a story together. The actress and the businessman chose a mansion to buy in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, valued at R$ 16 million.

According to sources, Marcus and Isis are determined to form a family together and be able to spend more leisure time with their children, Jose Marcusfrom 11, and John Francis, 9, of the businessman with singer Wanessa Camargo, 40; It is Raelof 3, of the marriage of the actress with the model André Resendeout of 43.

After spending a season on American soil, they came to the conclusion that the country will be the best option for moving around without press harassment and exposure of children. The news that they were looking for a property in the United States was given by columnist Lucas Pasin and Who found details of the huge step they are taking in their relationship.

2 of 12 Mansion of Marcus Buaiz and Isis Valverde in the USA — Photo: Divulgation/Homes Mansion of Marcus Buaiz and Isis Valverde in the USA — Photo: Divulgation/Homes

“The idea is not a definitive move from Brazil. This is their dream home to enjoy with the children in peace while they are dedicating themselves to work abroad. Isis has dedicated himself to an international career and Buaiz has expanded his business to South America. North,” said a person close to the couple.

The luxurious property has a swimming pool, views of Hollywood and the California sea. Altogether there are four suites, with wooden floors, natural light and complete leisure. One of the highlights that caught their attention was the beautiful garden. Isis is passionate about flowers. The couple will be neighbors with international celebrities, such as Justin bieber It is Hailey Bieber; It is Katy Perry It is Orlando Bloom.

wanted by Who, Buaiz’s advisory said they prefer not to talk about the businessman’s personal life at the moment, but did not deny the information. Isis’ press office also stated that it does not comment on the artist’s private life.

Check out pictures of the mansion:

