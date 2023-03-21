Isis Valverde fills social networks with cuteness when sharing moments with her son

Actress Isis Valverde shared a series of photos from her week and filled the web with cuteness as she showed moments with her son Rael

This Tuesday, the 21st, Isis Valverde charmed his followers by sharing moments of his son on his Instagram.

The actress shared a number of moments from her week and beauty and style emerged. Isis squandered style in a black and white photo in which she wore a designer cap and an overcoat.

The artist also shared a video of her participation in the Boss fashion show in Miami. The actress Maisa Silva was also at the event and surprised to be seen next to maluma It is Demi Lovato.

Isis also showed off her natural beauty as she posed for a selfie at an outdoor restaurant wearing a short-sleeved black shirt.

The brunette enchanted followers by sharing a video and a photo of her son Rael at a birthday party themed after the movie “Toy Story”.

“Crazy, fast, imperfect and so amazing life #gratitude”, wrote the famous in the caption of the post composed of eight moments.

Isis followers loved the post and raved about it in the comments! “Beautiful”, commented one fan. And another follower praised: “Beautiful photos”.

Moments!

Who also shared a “photo dump” on their social networks this Tuesday was the influencer Bianca Andrade.

The businesswoman appeared in a selfie next to the presenter Luciano Huck and still showed several cute moments with the son Cris.