Israel Adesanya relives his knockout in Fortnite mode from an armchair

Nigerian mixed martial arts fighter israel adesanya continue to enjoy the honeys of an epic victory. The new champion regained the UFC middleweight belt after knocking out Brazilian Alex Pereira in the second round in the UFC 287 and now he revived it with two videos that he posted on his social networks. There he watches the highlights of the match and comments on what he is seeing. And in the other post he revives the knockout in Fortnite mode.

The videos posted by Adesanya come hours after he Alex Pereira sent him a message after the winner made fun of his son as soon as he finished the fight with a devastating KO. Apparently the chicanes and aftermath of the combat do not stop.

Adesanya winner by knockout

Adesanya (24-2) knew how to suffer to return to the top, he recovered at the worst moment, and finished Pereira (7-2) in a movie ending. The Nigerian came out faithful to his style, to exchange, and emerged victorious after stifling the power of the Brazilian.

victory celebrations

This was one of the first images that Adesanya shared on his Twitter account after the victory.

The victory was so celebrated because Adesanya finally overcame the trauma that Pereira entailed. The Brazilian had been his executioner in his two kick-boxing matches and, with only 8 fights in MMA, he had managed to snatch the middleweight belt from him.

Adesanya’s knockout in video game mode

israel adesanya He posted this video in which his knockout is edited to make it look like a video game. “Strengthen your mind”, wrote the Nigerian fighter in his Twitter post. And then he used the following hashtags: #foryourpage #foryou #israeladesanya #ufc287 #victoryroyale #gameover.





Israel Adesanya published this video on his social networks, in video game mode.

Israel Adesanya’s post stylebender twitter

Adesanya vs. Pereira, the analysis

The first moments of the fight were mainly for study and analysis, both knew the weaknesses and strengths of the opponent and neither wanted to rush. Adesanya changed his guard to try to destabilize Pereira while the Brazilian remained more orderly, cautious and selective in his hitting.

‘Poatan’ tried to reduce the mobility of the former champion. He worked kicking down and hitting Adesanya’s waterline. In contrast, the Nigerian was hiding behind his superlative distance control and his adaptability to keep the fight under control.





The attitude of the New Zealander did not please the Brazilian.

In the second chapter, Pereira took a step forward and the storm broke out, the beginning of the end. He precipitated the action and landed some very significant hands on the Nigerian. Adesanya already knew firsthand his power, he was able to weather the storm and cool down the fight again, a Russian roulette of blows did not suit him.





The New Zealander won the fight in the second round after a great maneuver.

At another point, Adesanya found himself pressed against the fence. At the moment when he was having the worst and when the Brazilian seemed to be close to reissue the knockout From the first fight, he took a miraculous right overhand that sealed Pereira’s aspirations. The Brazilian ended up trying his own medicine.





Adesanya began to celebrate forming a kind of bow and arrow and ‘shooting’ towards Pereira’s body, who remained on the canvas as a result of the KO that went viral. Then he also took a moment to approach the bars, look for his opponent’s son and make fun of him.