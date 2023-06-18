Israel and Russia agreed to open the Russian consulate in Jerusalem

Israel and Russia signed an agreement on Friday to end a property dispute in Jerusalem. This would allow Russia to open a consular section in the city, which is a major issue in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

According to a press release from the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, the agreement “is the result of years of negotiations and relates to the clarification of the boundaries and territory of a plot of Russian land in West Jerusalem.”

“The said plot of land will be used for the construction of a complex for the needs of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Israel. This will contribute to the deepening of friendly and prosperous relations between Russia and Israel.

History

Israel’s Foreign Ministry calls the agreement a “political breakthrough”, which is “in line with Israel’s efforts to increase the number of diplomatic missions in the capital Jerusalem.” Relations between Russia and Israel, where about 15 percent of the population comes from the former Soviet Union, have been strained since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The status of Jerusalem – the holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims – is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Partition Plan for Palestine, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 1947 and envisaging a Jewish state and an Arab state—which was never established—provided special status for Jerusalem under an international regime.

However, after the First Arab–Israeli War (1948–49), the city was divided into two parts, with the western part under Israeli control and the eastern part under Jordanian control. This arrangement was in effect until 1967, when Israel completed the “reunification” of Jerusalem with the conquest of the eastern part during the Third Arab–Israeli War.

The United Nations, which considers East Jerusalem to be “Occupied Palestinian Territories”, has never recognized its occupation by Israel, and refuses to recognize the city as Israel’s capital. Virtually all countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv, with some notable exceptions, including the United States, which moved its chancery to Jerusalem in 2017.

The Palestinian Authority has not yet responded to the announcement by Israel and Russia.