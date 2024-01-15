Israel announces arrest of over a hundred Hamas terrorists at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced this Thursday that it had completed a two-week “selective incursion” into the northern Gaza Strip, allowing it to gain “operational control” of the area where militants of the Islamic group Hamas The fighting has started again. EFE/Israeli Army

The Israeli Army has claimed to have detained more than a hundred terrorists in its area this Saturday. Military operation in Nasser HospitalLocated in the city of jan eunicesouth of Gaza Strip,

Israeli forces indicated in a statement that several of their units had “neutralized” several “terrorists” surrounding the hospital center during the attack.

As the fighting in Khan Yunis progresses, troops led by the 7th Armored Brigade have raided several buildings where they found “explosive devices, grenades and assault rifles”, they reported.

Other than this, The military has launched several strikes targeting “terrorists trying to launch rockets” and Islamic Resistance Movement positions (Hamas) in the Palestinian territories.

In this sense, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that they have destroyed a “terrorist cell” in “hand-to-hand” fighting and have reported new clashes in central Gaza.

Israel’s offensive against Gaza following attacks by Hamas on October 7 – which killed 1,200 and wounded 240 – has so far killed about 28,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza officials. The dead also include about 385 Palestinians killed in attacks by Israeli security forces and settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Friday that Army it “extensively planning” a military invasion of the city RefaIn southern Gaza, there is a sign of their determination to press ahead despite growing international concern for the safety of thousands of Palestinians seeking asylum there.

President of the United States, Joe BidenHas urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a “credible” plan protect civilians And instead, the focus is on a ceasefire. Whereas, egypt Said there might be an operation Threat to diplomatic relations between countries. Many other world leaders have also issued similar messages of concern.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, are concentrated in Rafah, most of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in the region. Thousands of people live in tent camps.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gallant said Israel had inflicted heavy losses on Hamas during the war, now in its fifth month, and that Rafah is the “next terrorist center of gravity” that Israel plans to attack,

“We are carefully planning future operations in Rafah, a key Hamas stronghold,” he said. He declined to say when the operation might begin, although Israel has previously said it would develop a plan to evacuate civilians first.

Palestinians and international aid agencies say there is nowhere safe to go as Israel attacks even in areas where it has told civilians to seek refuge, including Rafah.

The Israeli military launched its war on October 7 in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas, killing about 1,200 people in Israel and taking another 250 hostage. More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in air and ground attacks, according to health officials in the enclave run by pro-Iranian militias, causing widespread destruction, displacing about 80% of the population and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

(With information from Europa Press)