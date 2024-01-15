Israel asks UN Security Council to pressure Hamas to reach new hostage deal

UN Security Council meeting on the conflict between Israel (Reuters/David ‘D’ Delgado)

Israel’s Foreign Minister, israel katzasked the UN Security Council on Monday “Put as much pressure as possibleHamas is under pressure to release people it took hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Katz was addressing the 15-member council, which had gathered to debate a UN report “Reasonable grounds to believe” During the Hamas offensive on 7 October, incidents of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations.

Katz told the Security Council, “We ask you to condemn the crimes of sexual violence committed by these barbarians in the name of the Muslim religion.” He also urged the Security Council to “put every possible pressure on the Hamas organization for its immediate and unconditional release.” All kidnapped hostages”.

Israel Katz (Reuters/David ‘D’ Delgado)

He accused the Hamas group of crimes and called for sanctions “Worse than the terrorist actions carried out by Al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations” Who were the targets of the Security Council.

The Security Council has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in resolutions passed in November and December.

It is currently studying a US-drafted resolution that includes a condemnation of the October 7 attack by Hamas as well as the taking and killing of hostages, the killing of civilians and sexual violence, including rape.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged council members to condemn Hamas.

According to Israeli calculations, Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 253 hostages on October 7. According to Gaza health officials, more than 31,000 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour accused Israel in the Security Council of “forcibly displacing our people by making Gaza an uninhabitable place”.

(With information from Reuters)