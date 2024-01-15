Israel attacks Hamas and Hezbollah military infrastructure after new rocket launches from Lebanon

Israel attacks Hezbollah positions in response to rocket fire from Lebanon

Hamas’ armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah launched attacks this Wednesday from Lebanon Against Israel, whose forces responded with fire amid the worst tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border since 2006.

In a statement via Telegram, Hamas The Al Qassam Brigades were reported to have carried out the bombing from southern Lebanon. Two salvos consisting of 40 ‘Grad’ rocketsIn response to the “Zionist massacre against civilians in the Gaza Strip” and the deaths of militiamen in southern Lebanon, several communities in northern Israel.

For its part, the Israeli military claimed to have identified only ten rockets fired from Lebanon, several of them “successfully intercepted” while one reportedly damaged a building in the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

Missile launch from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel (EFE/File)

In retaliation, Israeli armed forces attacked “a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structures in the Ramayeh area of ​​southern Lebanon” with fighter jets, in addition to a night attack on a “weapons manufacturing site,” according to a military statement. . In the Khirbet Selm area.

on your side, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for three rocket attacks against Israel: One against Israeli troops stationed around Birkat Risha, another against the site of Al Samaka in the Golan Heights, and another against the city of Al Ramtha.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had identified “several launches from Lebanon towards Israel”, some of which fell on Lebanese soil and the rest in depopulated areas of Israeli territory, causing no casualties.

In retaliation, the army fired on Hezbollah military infrastructure in the areas of Al Saki, Bint Jbeil, Yarin, Kafra, Sediqin and Houla.

Clouds of smoke rising from the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon (Reuters/File)

On Tuesday, Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets and an anti-tank missile at Israeli military installations, and two days earlier, the Shia group launched about 60 rockets at Israeli army barracks in response to the death of two of its members in the valley. . Bekaa, southern Lebanon, One of the worst days of shelling in Gaza since the war began.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006, with fierce shootings that have left more than 300 people dead, 219 of them in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has taken control of Syria. Some casualties have also been confirmed. ,

In Israel, sixteen people have been killed on the northern border (ten soldiers and six civilians); While on the other side of the border, at least 286 people have been killed, including about 32 members of Palestinian militias in addition to Hezbollah militiamen, one soldier and 34 civilians.

(with information from EFE)