Israel bombs new Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to another rocket attack

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Ramayeh village, southern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft attack a military base and several structures of the Shia militia Hezbollah in southern Lebanon In response to several rocket launches toward the Israeli community of Margaliot.

“Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter planes attacked Hezbollah military base Ayta Ash Shab areaas well as terrorist infrastructure Jabal Blatt area“An Israeli military statement reported, and the IDF later said, that several Hezbollah agents were seen leaving one of the buildings Ramayeh Village And shot down by an Israeli aircraft.

The Israeli military indicated that the launches from Lebanon were not intercepted because they fell in open areas, causing no damage.

The Lebanese group backed by Iran claimed responsibility for four attacks toward Israel this Friday, three of them with rockets on communities and a military base in northern Israel, and one with a missile that shot down an Israeli drone.

In recent days, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets against Israel – more than 60 in a single afternoon. The surge began in October in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

Missile launch from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel on February 26, 2024, seen from the Israeli side of the border (EFE)

Israel also this week launched airstrikes on the Bekaa Valley in northeastern Lebanon, where it claims Hezbollah has air defense systems. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, “We have eliminated more than 220 Hezbollah militants and dozens of other Palestinian groups, in addition to striking nearly 4,000 Hezbollah military objectives: weapons warehouses, operational bases, strategic capabilities and its specific “Radwan force posts.” ,

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest tension since 2006 At least 306 people have lost their lives in the fierce firefight that has raged for more than four months, most of them from the Lebanese side and from within the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 221 casualties, including Some are in Syria.

In Israel, 16 people have been killed on the northern border (10 soldiers and 6 civilians); While on the other side of the border, about 290 people have been killed, including about 32 members of the Palestinian militia in addition to the Hezbollah militia, one soldier and 36 civilians.

The risk of open armed conflict is growing rapidly and it emerged this week that the US fears Israel will launch a ground offensive into southern Lebanon in the late spring, while the war in Gaza is already in its final stages.

(with information from EFE)