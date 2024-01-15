Israel captures about 250 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza Strip

FILE – Israeli forces move near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zweigenberg, File)

The Israeli army claimed this Wednesday that it had captured about 250 alleged terrorists from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.In an operation carried out in a residential area of ​​Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“Troops detained several militants who surrendered, including a commander of a Hamas sniper cell and two commanders of a squad,” a military statement said.

Maglan and Agoz units participated, as well as naval forces and Shin Bet (Internal Intelligence Service) agents, who searched building after building in the Hamad (neighborhood of Hamad), where arrests were made.

According to military forces, some of those captured belong to Hamas’s elite Nukhba army And he took part in the October 7 attack, which killed 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 on Israeli soil.

Israeli military and Shin Bet casualties were also confirmed today in air strikes. Amar Atiya Darvish AladdinThe unit has been in charge of firing rockets from the center of the strip since at least the 2008 war, according to a joint statement.

“Aladdini played a central role in the preparations for the October 7 massacre. “During the war, he directed rocket attacks on Israeli civilian areas, including Tel Aviv and communities in southern Israel,” the text details.

An Israeli army tank moves through the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel on March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

He israeli army Dozens of Hamas terrorists killedDuring the final hours of a fierce attack on the Gaza Strip that has lasted almost 152 days.

As Israel’s war offensive continues on land, sea and air, Every day thousands of citizens try to survive.

nearly two million displaced -Almost the entire population of Gaza- will continue to suffer unprecedented humanitarian crisisAmidst the widespread destruction of homes, collapse of hospitals, outbreak of the pandemic and shortage of drinking water and food, which has already led to the death of at least 18 minors due to malnutrition.

More than 30,700 people have been killed so far after five months of warAccording to the latest data from the Health Ministry, of the approximately 72,150 injured, 70% of them were children and women. According to other estimates, 7,000 bodies are under the debris.

Mars, the israeli army informed of Destruction of the longest tunnel ever discovered in the Gaza StripWhich was found with some people on 16th December four kilometers long and three kilometers wide,

“During the past few weeks, forces investigated and destroyed the tunnel until they located the tunnel and destroyed all of its infrastructure,” a military statement said today.

An Israeli soldier in a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip. EFE/Pablo Duerr



The tunnel extended from the refugee camp yabaliya North of the strip, the crossing ends about 400 meters from eraseWithout entering Israeli territory.

On 16 December, when it was searched, Israeli soldiers found vehicles inside, as well as a huge arsenal ready for use, which included RPG anti-tank rocket launchers and AK-47 assault rifles,

The tunnel, located about 50 meters deep, has been destroyed in a collaborative effort of several engineering units including yalamLand Branch Engineering Officer Headquarters and Engineering and Works Division of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the army, its construction must have been planned Mohammad Sinwarbrother of the leader of Hamas terrorist group Yahya SinwarThere is no trace of them despite almost five months of war and the destruction of more than half the buildings in the strip.

(with information from EFE)