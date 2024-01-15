Israel claimed that South Africa acts as a legal arm of Hamas and promotes the terrorist group’s interests in the region. (Europa Press/Gil Cohen-Megen)



israel He gave this assurance on Saturday South Africa acting like “legal handAfter the terrorist group Hamas International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided not to seek new measures jewish state Protecting civilians from possible massacres in Gaza, as requested by the African country.

,South Africa’s failed attempt to undermine Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against the terrorist organization Hamas provides further evidence that its claims are baseless.”indicated a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“Through its actions, South Africa acts as the legal arm of Hamas and works to promote the interests of this terrorist organization, which operates from within the civilian population.” Gaza StripIncluding the city of Rafah,” he said, referring to the city on the southern tip Palestinian enclave Where approximately 14 lakh displaced citizens have gathered amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli government said it would continue to act in accordance with its authority to protect its people and rescue detainees, while remaining committed to adhering to international standards and minimizing impact on civilians. (Reuters/Ibrahim Abu Mustafa)

supreme court of United Nations He demanded on Friday that Israel implement it.immediate and effectiveAmong the precautionary measures issued to avoid a massacre on January 26 Gaza Strip, but did not deem it necessary to demand additional measures from Israel as requested South Africa in the face of imminent land encroachment israeli army In Rafah.

In its decision the court said that a military attack on rafah “This will rapidly escalate an already humanitarian nightmare with incalculable regional consequences,” adding that the provisional measures issued in January apply to the entire Strip, including Rafah, so there is no need to impose new measures. .

The South African request showed “deep concern” because “the military attack “The unprecedented attack against Rafah” would violate convention against genocide and precautionary measures that the ICJ had already issued to Israel.

In December, South Africa accused Israel before the ICJ of alleged genocide in Gaza, where about 29,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war between Hamas and Israel began following an attack by the armed group on October 7. 1,200 died and 250 were kidnapped.

The International Court of Justice found that a military incursion into Rafah would “exponentially escalate what is already a humanitarian nightmare” and noted that the provisional measures issued in January are applicable to the entire strip. (Reuters/Piroska Van de Wouw)

,Israel has been and will continue to act based on its right to protect its citizens and release hostages, while remaining committed to respecting international law.Facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid and make every effort to prevent harm to civilians,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry indicated.

Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al ThaniA spokesman who met with both sides in the conflict this week warned that ceasefire efforts were being hampered by the insistence of “a number of countries” that a ceasefire should include the release of more hostages.

Hamas threatens to walk out of talks unless more humanitarian aid in the north of the region, where several NGOs have warned of the threat of famine.

“You cannot negotiate when the Palestinian people are devastated by hunger,” he told the news agency. AFP A source within the Islamist group, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak on the subject.

Netanyahu rejected initiatives by some Western governments for unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state, without waiting for a peace agreement between the two sides. (EFE/EPA/Bir Sultan)



Head of Hamas, Ismail HaniyehThe group reiterated its demands, which include a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, lifting of the blockade and guarantee of safe shelter for the displaced.

Netanyahu, for his part, rejects initiatives by some Western governments for unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state, without waiting for a peace agreement between the two sides.

,There can be no greater reward for terrorism after the horrific massacre of October 7 and this will prevent any future peace deal.“, he claimed.

(With information from EFE and AFP)