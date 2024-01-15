Israel confirmed it is “likely to move forward” towards an agreement with Hamas for the release of the hostages.

Israeli opposition leader and emergency government member Benny Gantz after a Hamas attack on October 7 (Photo: Europa Press)



Israeli opposition leader and war cabinet member Benny Gantz acknowledged this Wednesday that in recent days Israeli authorities have received “signs” indicating that is “likely to move forward” Towards a new agreement with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for the release of hostages.

You may be interested in: Israel has given time till Ramadan to Hamas terrorists to release their hostages.

“There are efforts to promote a new plan these days, and there are early signs that suggest the possibility of moving forward. “We will not stop looking for a way and we will not miss any opportunity to bring them back home,” the former Israeli defense minister said during a news conference in Tel Aviv. KHAN,

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week opposed sending a delegation to Egypt’s capital Cairo for a new round of talks for the release of the hostages. The decision caused unease among Gantz and other members of the war cabinet established after the 7 October Hamas attacks.

You may be interested in: Prince William calls for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas

On the other hand, Gantz stressed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will launch New attack on Rafah city -located in the south of the Gaza Strip and home to 1.3 million Palestinians – is expected to move to the north of the enclave once the evacuation of the local population is confirmed.

“We are facing an operation in Rafah that will begin after the population has been evacuated from the area. the importance of Rafa’s Purification “This requires the ability to inflict damage on Hamas forces operating there and the need to demarcate the Gaza Strip,” the chairman of the National Unity Party said.

You may be interested in: Netanyahu assured that not moving forward on Rafah would be tantamount to “losing the war” and confirmed his plan to eliminate Hamas.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reported in early February that he had ordered the army to prepare the ground for the evacuation of the population of Rafah as a prelude to a military operation on one of the few Palestinian cities where Israeli forces have yet to enter. Had not reached. operated. Israeli army.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Israeli Army soldiers in the community of Eli (Photo: Europa Press)

On the other hand, Gantz warned that if a plan for Return of hostages before the month of Ramadan -This year it will be celebrated from March 10- Israeli armed forces will also operate in the Gaza Strip during these festival dates for Muslims.

“If there is no mortgage scheme, we will take action even during Ramadan (…) In any case, until the threat of Hamas is eliminated, we will continue to fight with the necessary intensity,” he stressed.

Regarding Ramadan celebrations and recent statements by the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, who advocated restricting access to the esplanade of mosques during these dates, Gantz pointed out that the War Cabinet opposes such extremes.

According to Gantz, unlike Netanyahu, the war cabinet is considering the possibility of restricting access only to specific individuals who pose a security threat.

Finally, the War Cabinet Minister announced that Israeli officials were “examining a range of options” so that humanitarian aid delivered to the Gaza Strip could be channeled through “an international administration of moderate Arab countries with the support of the United States.” Can be transferred. ,

“We are currently promoting pilot schemes to transfer aid through institutions, organizations and countries to guarantee that it is not taken over by Hamas. Our objective and the objective of donor countries are the same: to help residents, not terrorists.”

(With information from Europapress)