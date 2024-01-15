Israel criticized Honduras’ position on the war with Hamas and called for balance in its statements

Israeli Ambassador to Honduras Eldad Golan said any declaration should require militants to completely cease all hostilities and stop attacks against the Jewish state.

Israeli Ambassador to Honduras, eldad golanExpressed its disapproval of the recent statements of the Honduran President and current leader Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac), Xiomara CastroReferring to the confrontation between the terrorist group Hamas and israeli army,

Golan emphasized that the statements issued by Castro as president on March 16 celacand addressed the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, “They are not in favor of a friendship between two friendly nations like Honduras has always had.”

The Israeli ambassador said Castro’s expressions “should reflect and adopt a more measured and balanced stance.”

In his statements, Castro urged that “immediate ceasefireand advocated the recognition of Palestinian state As a way to resolve the conflict between Hamas and Israel, “in addition to promoting the opening ofhumanitarian corridorsTo provide aid to the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Golan told the media that “We cannot condemn all forms of terrorism. What does it mean in all its forms? I repeat that terrorism has a name and a face and that is the terrorism of Hamas. Israel is not a country that promotes terrorism.

Israeli diplomat said any announcement would require Hamas to completely stop everything war and stop attacks against State of Israel.

“We have good relations (with Honduras), the idea is always to further strengthen them, but clearly, these statements do not support our need or desire to further strengthen relations,” he said.

In Eighth Selac SummitHeld in Kingstown in early March, 24 out of 33 members signed a statement condemning military raid Israel in the Gaza Strip, as Castro mentioned in a letter sent to the UN Secretary General last Saturday.

The President of Honduras also highlighted that the victims of the crisis include thousands of Palestinians, including women, children and the elderly, leading, in his opinion, a dangerous path to what he described as “the most brutal genocide of the 21st century.” represents.

A dozen countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on Tuesday distanced themselves from some of Xiomara Castro’s publications on their social networks regarding the greeting. Vladimir Putin, A letter to the United Nations regarding the conflict in Gaza and the situation with regard to Haiti.

A statement issued by the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry read, “The message issued by President Castro on his profile on the social network Pro Tempore of Cellac, is currently used by your country, because of no prior consultation with Member States. it was done.”

The statement is signed Costa Rica, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay,

The statement from these 10 countries referred to Castro’s publication on social networks of “confident victory in the Russian elections.”

Similarly, the statement of the 10 countries points to another publication by Castro on the same social network that shows a note addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Antonio Guterres, Regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This publication “is not in line with the communication agreed by SELAC,” the group of countries indicated.

Furthermore, the Group of 10 countries assures that another letter signed by Castro and addressed to the heads of state and government of SELAC regarding the situation haiti“This is not appropriate as it does not reflect SELAC’s agreed position.”

“The national coordinators conveyed their observations to the Pro Tempore Presidency of Honduras and requested that from now on the procedures approved by our Heads of State and Government be followed for the organic functioning of CELAC,” the statement said.

