Israel-Hamas War “The tank is very close. And it’s moving”: a desperate call for help made by a 6-year-old Palestinian girl (and its tragic end)

The voice on the other end of the line was a low whisper. It was the voice of a 6-year-old girl, barely audible on a mobile phone from Gaza.

“The tank is next to me. It’s moving.”

Sitting in the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency call center, Rana tried to remain calm.

“Very, very close,” replied the little girl. “Will you come looking for me? I’m so scared.”

Rana could do nothing except continue the conversation.

Hind Rajab, six years old, She was trapped in a fire in Gaza City and was hiding inside her uncle’s car, pleading for help. Surrounded by the dead bodies of his relatives.

Rana’s voice was his only fragile link to the world he knew.

Hind had left his home in Gaza City earlier that day with his uncle, aunt and five cousins.

That was Monday, January 29th. That morning, the Israeli army ordered the population to evacuate the western areas of the city and move south along the coastal road.

Hind’s mother Wisam remembers that there was heavy shelling in their area. “We were scared and wanted to run away,” he said. “We were running from one place to another to escape the air strikes.”

The family decided to go to Ahli Hospital in the east of the city, Hopefully this will be a safe place to seek refuge.

Wisam and his elder son started strolling there. Hind was given a place in his uncle’s car, a black Kia Picanto.

“It was very cold and raining,” explained Wissam. “I told Hind to get into the car because I didn’t want her to have trouble in the rain.”

As soon as the car left he said, They heard loud gunshots coming from the same direction.

“Let them sleep”

As Hind’s uncle drove towards the city’s famous Al-Azhar University, the car is believed to have unexpectedly come face to face with Israeli tanks.

They stopped at the nearby Fares gas station for security reasons and were reportedly attacked.

The family sought help from their relatives inside the car. One of them contacted the emergency headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent, 80 kilometers away in the occupied West Bank.

It was about 2:30 in the afternoon (12:30 GMT): Operators at the Red Crescent call center in Ramallah called Hind’s uncle’s mobile phone, but his 15-year-old daughter Layan answered.

In the recorded phone call, Layan tells Red Crescent staff His parents and brothers died and there is a tank next to the car.

“They are shooting at us,” he says, before the conversation ends with the sound of gunfire and screaming.

When the Red Crescent team calls again, it is Hind who answers, her voice almost inaudible, choked with fear.

It soon becomes clear that he She is the only survivor in the car and is still engulfed in flames.

“Hide under the seats,” the team tells him. “Don’t let anyone see you.”

Operator Rana Fakih remained on the line with Hind for hours as the Red Crescent appealed to the Israeli military to allow its ambulances to reach the scene.

“I was shaking, depressed and asking for help,” Rana recalled. “He told us that (his relatives) were dead. But then he described them as ‘sleeping’. So we told him ‘Let them sleep, we don’t want to disturb them.'”

Hind kept asking again and again that someone should come and take her.

“At one point he told me it was getting dark,” Rana told the BBC. “I was scared. She asked me how far away it was to my house. I felt stunned and helpless.”

Three hours after the call starts, Eventually an ambulance was sent to save Hind.

caption, Hind’s grandfather, Baha Hamada, said the girl said she saw an ambulance in the distance.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent team contacted Hind’s mother Wisam and connected her phone line to the call.

Rana remembers, he cried even more when he heard his mother’s voice.

“He begged me not to disconnect the phone,” Wissam told the BBC. “I asked him where he was hurt, then I distracted him by reading the Quran with him and we prayed together. He repeated every word I said.”

It was already night when the ambulance team, Youssef and Ahmed, informed the operators that they were arriving at the scene and that Israeli forces were about to check them in to let them in.

This was the last the traders heard from their associates or Hind, The line was permanently cut off for both the paramedics and the six-year-old girl they went to save.

Hind’s grandfather, Baha Hamada, told the BBC that the girl’s phone contact with her mother lasted only a short time, and the last thing Wissam heard was the sound of the car door opening, and Hind telling him to call an ambulance. I can see the distance.

tragic outcome

This weekend, the girl was found dead along with several of her relatives and two paramedics. Apparently they were attacked by Israeli tanks.

Paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent managed to reach the area on Saturday, 10 February, the first It was closed because it was a war zone.,

They found the black Kia car in which Hind was travelling: the windshield and front end were shattered and the car’s sides were riddled with bullet holes.

caption, The car in which Hind was travelling.

A few meters away were the remains of another vehicle, which was completely burnt and the engine lying on the ground. The Red Crescent says it is an ambulance sent to search for Hind.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent accused Israel of attacking the ambulance as it arrived at the scene on 29 January.

“The (Israeli) occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent team despite receiving prior coordination to allow ambulances to reach the scene to rescue the Hind girl,” the statement said.

“We managed to coordinate with them, we got the green light,” Nibal Farsakh, a spokesman for the organization, told me earlier this week. “Upon arrival, (paramedics) confirmed that they could see the car where Hind was trapped, and they could see him as well. The last thing we heard was continuous gunfire.,

The BBC twice asked the Israeli military for details about its operations in the area that day and about Hind’s disappearance and the ambulance sent to rescue her. The answer was that they were investigating what happened.

We again ask for your response to the allegations made Saturday by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The laws of war state that medical personnel must be protected and not the targets of conflict, and injured people must receive necessary medical care.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of using ambulances to transport its weapons and fighters.

caption, The remains of the ambulance were completely burnt.

Recordings of Hind’s conversations with call operators led to a campaign to find out what had happened to her.

Hind’s mother, before her body was discovered, told us that she was expecting her daughter “any moment, any moment”.

Now their demand is that someone be held accountable.

“For everyone who heard my voice and my daughter’s pleading voice, but did not save her, I will question them before God on the Day of Judgment” he told the BBC.

“Netanyahu, Biden and all those who collaborated against us, against Gaza and its people, I pray against them from the bottom of my heart.”

Additional reporting by Haneen Abedin and James Bryant