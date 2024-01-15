Israel-Hamas war: Why is the humanitarian aid airstrike on Gaza so controversial?

image Source, reuters

Author, Luis Barucho and the BBC Arabic Service

Role, bbc world service

four hours

The United States says it dropped 36,000 food rations into northern Gaza on Tuesday in coordination with Jordan, the second joint mission of its kind in recent days.

The operation came a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) said children were dying of hunger in the north, where an estimated 300,000 Palestinians survive with little food and clean water.

But this strategy has sparked a lot of debate.

On the one hand, humanitarian organizations believe that it does not meet the growing needs.

On the other hand they also confirm that it is a symbol of failure Efforts to send aid by land route.

image Source, getty images caption, Although they can carry more aid, ground convoys have been attacked by Israeli forces and looted by desperate Palestinian civilians.

looking for options

Trucks carrying food and medicine are entering southern Gaza through the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing; And the Kerem Shalom crossing was in Israeli hands from the beginning of the war against Hamas. But the north, which was the focus of the first phase of the Israeli ground offensive, has been largely cut off from aid in recent months.

On 20 February, the World Food Program (WFP) said it would suspend food distribution in the northern strip after its first aid convoys faced three weeks of “complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order”, including Are included violent robbery,

Last Thursday, more than 100 Palestinians were killed as crowds rushed to reach an aid convoy operated by private contractors that was being escorted by Israeli forces west of Gaza City.

Palestinian health officials said dozens of people were killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army, for its part, said that most of the people were killed being run over by aid trucks, Similarly, he said that soldiers near the aid convoy had opened fire on people who approached them and whom they considered a threat.

But on Tuesday the WFP reported that it attempted to reach northern Gaza with food supplies, but that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “rejected” the convoy. The IDF has not yet commented on the matter.

Israeli forces launched an air and ground campaign into Gaza following Hamas attacks on its territory on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and taking another 253 hostage.

more than 30,000 people have died in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

image Source, getty images caption, Rations sent by air are insufficient to meet the needs of the Palestinian population, which has been facing attacks and a complete blockade for four months.

‘Not enough,’ Palestinians say.

In recent weeks, more than 20 air drops of aid have been carried out into Gaza in coordination with the Israeli military. France, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt carried out these in collaboration with the US and Jordan.

Ismail Mokbel, a resident of the Strip, told the BBC’s Gaza Lifeline Radio – an Arabic-language radio service for the territory created in response to the conflict – that the aid package launched on Friday included Some beans and essential items for women’s health,

Another man, Abu Yusuf, said he was unable to find aid left near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

“Suddenly, when we were looking towards the sky, we saw parachutes for help. So we stayed at the place (where we were) until help arrived about 500 meters away from us. There were a lot of people were there, but there was very little help and that is why we couldn’t find anything“He said.

Mokbel said that not enough aid has been provided to meet the needs of the large number of people in the area.

“Thousands of civilians saw aid falling upon them (…) And while hundreds or thousands wait in those areas, Only 10 to 20 people can achieve anything, while others return with nothing. “Unfortunately, this airdrop method is not the most suitable way to deliver aid to the northern district of Gaza,” he said.

,Gaza needs land and river routes to deliver aid Instead of doing it in a way that doesn’t meet the needs of all citizens,” he said.

image Source, getty images caption, Several countries have begun airdropping humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via military aircraft.

An “expensive and dirty” road

Initially used during World War II to supply supplies to isolated troops on the ground, airdrops have evolved into a valuable tool for delivering humanitarian aid. The United Nations used them for the first time in 1973.

However, they are considered a “last resort,” used only “when the most effective options fail,” WFP said in a 2021 report. South Sudan was the last location where WFP conducted an airdrop.

“Airdrops are expensive, messy, and usually lead to wrong people get help” Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council and former UN aid chief, told the BBC after recently returning from a three-day trip to Gaza.

are airdropped Seven times more expensive than ground support Due to expenses related to aircraft, fuel and personnel, WFP revealed.

Furthermore, only relatively small quantities of material can be delivered on each flight compared to what can be transported by convoys of trucks, and significant ground coordination is required within the delivery area, WFP said.

image Source, getty images caption, Jordan’s King Abdullah II has taken part in the campaign to send humanitarian aid by air.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also highlights the importance of controlling distribution to prevent people from putting their lives at risk by consuming inappropriate or unsafe products.

“Sudden and unmonitored delivery of food to undernourished or even hungry people can lead to serious risk to life, The organization warned in a report published in 2016, when nothing was being delivered by air to Syria during the country’s civil war, that these risks should be weighed against the delays caused by ground delivery.

Can be airdropped from various altitudes ranging from approximately 300 to 5,600 meters in conflict areas, ensuring Strong packaging is important To ensure the packages can withstand impact from the ground, WFP says.

According to the agency, drop zones would ideally be large, open areas no smaller than a football field, which is why deliveries have often been directed to the Gaza coast.

However, this sometimes causes the aid to fall into the sea or blown by the wind towards israelAccording to eyewitnesses.

image Source, getty images caption, Not all assisted parachutes dropped in recent days have landed at the planned sites.

‘America should put pressure on Israel’

Gaza resident Samir Abo Sabha told the BBC’s Gaza Lifeline radio that he believed the US should do more and pressure its ally Israel to declare a ceasefire.

“As a citizen of Gaza I say this These things are of no use“, he claimed.

“We want the United States to pressure Israel to sign a ceasefire and stop supplying Israel with weapons and missiles,” he said.

Some aid workers echoed this sentiment.

“Instead of indiscriminate airstrikes on Gaza, the United States should cut off the flow of weapons to Israel that are used in indiscriminate attacks, press for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, and insist that That Israel fulfills its duty to provide humanitarian assistance.” access and other basic services,” Oxfam America’s Scott Paul wrote on Twitter (formerly Twitter) last week.

For her part, Melanie Ward of Medical Aid for Palestinians said the US, Britain and other countries should “Ensure that Israel immediately opens all crossings into Gaza To allow entry of aid and humanitarian workers.”

image Source, getty images caption, According to UN WFP data, the cost of sending aid by air increases up to seven times.

But as the crisis deepened, others argued that food should be distributed by any means necessary.

“We need to get food into Gaza somehow. we must bring them by sea“José Andrés, Spanish chef and founder of the charity World Central Kitchen, which is sending food to Gaza, told ABC television.

“I don’t think we should criticize the fact that Jordan and the US are carrying out airstrikes. In any case, We should appreciate any initiative that delivers food to Gaza“, he claimed.

President Joe Biden has promised to “redouble efforts to open the maritime corridor and expand land distribution,” but those proposals have yet to be translated into reality on the ground.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that they were facilitating aid convoys and air drops into northern Gaza “because we want humanitarian aid to reach Gaza citizens who need it,

“We will continue to expand our humanitarian efforts toward Gaza’s civilian population as we pursue our goals of liberating our hostages from Hamas and liberating Gaza from Hamas,” he said.

Edited by Alexandra Fouche.