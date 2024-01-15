Israel killed an Iranian commander during an operation in Syria

File photo: Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) take part in a military exercise (IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters)

at least Three people including a consultant from Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Died this Friday in Israel’s bombing against a Syrian city becomeAs reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Iranian media, located in Tartus (West) province.

The organization, based in London and with informants in the country, indicated on its website that the target was a rural house in the vicinity of Baniyas that would be used by pro-Iranian fighters.

A statement said the airstrike killed three people inside, including an “Iranian commander”, a United Kingdom-based NGO and a wide network of allies on the ground.

According to the note, two foreign colleagues also died along with the high command, although at present Their nationalities are unknown And if they were part of the ranks of any pro-Iranian militia present in Syria.

Thus, he highlighted that in the field he has heard the least three explosions And many houses have been damaged.

In this sense, the Observatory has said that Many civilians have been injuredAt present, Syrian officials have not commented on what happened.

For its part, the Iranian news agency cited sources More He later indicated that one of the dead was Reza ZareiOne of the advisors deployed by the Revolutionary Guard in the country.

File photo of an operation in Damascus (Europa Press/Contact/Ammar Safarjalani)



The incident came just a day after one person was killed in an Israeli drone bombing of a vehicle in which a member of a Lebanese Shia militia party was travelling. Hezbollahnear Syrian city Al Nahariya, Near the border with Lebanon.

Israeli officials acknowledge the attacks in Syria, arguing that they are working to prevent the establishment of Iranian bases – including attacks on Iranian Revolutionary Guard positions – and Tehran’s sending of weapons to Hezbollah, which Supports the Syrian President. Bashar Al Assad, In the context of the war that broke out in 2011.

Although these have been relatively frequent in the past, Israel has intensified its actions against Syrian territory since the beginning of the Gaza War on 7 October.

Their attacks are often directed against targets of Hezbollah, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and other militias close to Tehran.

On the other hand, the Israeli Army carried out this incident on Thursday. new bomb blasts Against the “launch position” of the projectile The Hezbollah militant group in southern Lebanon has given no immediate information on casualties after a new rocket attack against the Israeli community of Goren.

“Warplanes have attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Jebel Balt area“Including a launch position located near a military facility where the organization’s terrorists operated,” Israeli officials noted.

Similarly, he confirmed that projectiles had been fired at northern Israel earlier in the day, before giving assurances that “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked the source of the shots.” Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

(With information from EFE and EP)