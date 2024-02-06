Israel kills three members of Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon

Photo collection of Israel fighter aircraft. EFE/EPA/Abeer Sultan

Israeli troops intensified their attacks on Hezbollah terrorist targets on the Lebanese border on MondayAccording to a military statement, while the Islamic Movement has confirmed the death of three of its own people.

“Israeli Defense Forces fighter aircraft and artillery attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in several areas of Lebanon throughout the day, including a military site in the Labouineh area, a military command center in the Jiban area and several military complexes in the Beit Life and Barakait areas. Were involved.” A military spokesman elaborated in a statement.

“The troops will continue to protect Israel’s borders from any threats,” he warned.

for its part, The pro-Iranian Shia militant group today reported three “direct attacks” in rocket attacks on the Har Dov border area.It was hit by almost daily firing, and three of its militiamen were confirmed dead.

Since the beginning of hostilities, Israel has attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets, including 120 observation posts, 40 weapons depots, and 40 command centers; In addition to a landing strip “used for the use of drones” and a warehouse with anti-aircraft missiles, according to data released by the military this weekend.

Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed, “Since the beginning of the war we have attacked from the ground and air more than 50 Hezbollah targets spread across Syria” as well as “more than 3,400 throughout southern Lebanon”. Have done. Also he said that he has neutralized it about 200 “Terrorists and Commanders” Many of the Lebanese organization’s senior officials, among them, have been responsible for significant attacks.

For several months now Tel Aviv has been insisting on this diplomatic channel -And also in the mediation of influential countries of the region to resolve this conflict peacefully. However, given the militants’ refusal to lay down their weapons and insistence on supporting their Palestinian counterparts in the fighting, the Israeli military warned that Beirut would face consequences.

Firing began on October 8, the day after the shooting war in gaza stripAnd since then the border has been experiencing its most tense moment since the 2006 war, after more than 240 people were killed along the border, most of them Hezbollah militiamen, with at least 179 killed in its ranks. Were, some were in Syria.

On the Israeli side, 18 people have been killed, including 12 soldiers and 6 civilians; While in Lebanon, about 20 members of the Palestinian militia, one soldier and 24 civilians (including three children and three journalists) were also killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant predicted on Friday that a possible pause in Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip would not end hostilities on the northern border.

“If Hezbollah thinks that when the fighting in the south (Gaza) stops, we will stop firing on them, then they are very wrong,” Gallant warned after meeting with soldiers on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Are.”

According to military sources, approximately 80,000 Israelis are displaced from their homes due to increasing insecurity along the partition. efe

