Israel kills top Hezbollah militant commander in airstrike in southern Lebanon

israel defense forces (FDI) assured that his soldiers fell This Wednesday a The top command of Hezbollah’s Redwan Forces, an elite group of the terrorist groupWith his deputy, during an operation in southern Lebanon.

IDF warplanes attacked a building used by Hezbollah in Nabatieh. They were wiped out in the offensive Ali Muhammad Al-Debs and his deputy, Hassan Ibrahim IssaAccording to the army.

According to the IDF, the Radwan Force commander was one of the masterminds of the al-Ares bombing. MegiddoIn northern Israel, in March 2023, and planned and carried out other attacks, including the current conflict.

Media outlets said he was responsible for Palestinian affairs in Hezbollah.

In recent hours, the IDF also attacked several targets of the terrorist group Blida and Maroun al-RasIn southern Lebanon.

In this regard, Israeli Defense Minister Mohd. Yoav Braverywarned that “Air Force aircraft are currently flying in the skies over Lebanon Heavy bombs for more distant targets,

“We can attack not only up to 20 kilometers (from the border) 50 kilometersand in beirut And everywhere else,” Gallant said.

“We don’t want to get into this situation, we don’t want warBut we are interested in achieving a Agreement that allows the safe return of northern residents to their homesUnder the process of an agreement,” he said in reference to 80,000 Israelis displaced Due to Hezbollah attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant. Europa Press/Contact/Ariel Harmony/Israel Mod/File



“But if there is no other option, we will work to bring them back and create adequate security for them. This should be clear to both our enemies and friends. And as the State of Israel, the defense establishment and the IDF have demonstrated in recent months, we mean it when we say it,” he said.

He israeli army keeps Attacks on many places in Gaza by land, sea and airparticularly in the center and south, continuing Campaigns against militiamen, military infrastructure and underground networks of hamas terrorist group,

According to a military spokesman, troops took action in the final hours “Successful elimination of Hamas terrorists in joint ground, naval and air operations” On the edge.

“The previous day, the Air Force carried out a series of strikes against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, support to ground forcesDuring this period, Hamas’ underground terrorist infrastructure, military complexes and rocket launch sites were attacked, he said.

In central Gaza, the army Many terrorists were killed on the last dayAmong them was “a commander of Hamas surveillance activities.”

“In addition, an Israeli naval ship identified terrorists coming towards the army in the area, following which air and naval forces attacked and eliminated the terrorist cell,” the army said.

The soldiers also continued their ground operation khan younissouth of the enclave, where “They continue to kill terrorists and conduct selective raids”,

“In the last day, special forces discovered numerous weapons, including firearms, explosives and additional military equipment.”

In the western area of ​​Khan Yunis, troops said they killed militants “with sniper and tank fire during the last day”, and “conducted raids on terrorist hideouts” in which they were located. “AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines and explosives”,

All this, while these days the army continues its attacks on Gaza City and the north, where “almost.” 15 Hamas terrorists killedInvolved Terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre” and “A Hamas security agent.”

(with information from EFE)