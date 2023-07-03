Israel strikes again targets in West Bank: one Palestinian killed

Palestinians set fire to tires in protest after the death of a man in an Israeli attack. , ©Reuters

The Israeli army has launched an offensive on the Palestinian city of Jenin, amid escalating clashes in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian died in the process.

A resident was killed and another was seriously injured by shelling in the (Israeli) occupied Jenin area, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its troops targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in the Jenin area. According to Israeli media, a Palestinian was killed.

The airstrike also targeted, among other things, a command and communications center used as a weapons depot, terrorist hideout and observation post, the military and Israel’s internal intelligence agency Shin Bet said in a statement quoted by the Jerusalem Post. was being done as According to the report, there was a power failure in the whole of Jenin.

According to Israeli media, the airstrikes marked the beginning of a large-scale assault called ‘House and Garden’.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has long been tense. Conflicts keep happening again and again. Some 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, violent confrontations or self-propelled attacks since the beginning of the year. At the same time, about 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian woman and an Italian were killed in the attacks.

In 1967, Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War. The Palestinians want territory for their state.