Israel wages war against international media

‘This is not journalism’

ministry of israel Hasbara (“Public Diplomacy” or Propaganda) has released a video accusing major international media and journalists of spreading one-sided and even false information about the country. Media and news agencies convicted include BBC, reuters, Guardian, The Associated Press, the new York Times And CNN,

under the title Fight the Fake: A Quick Guide to Reading News About Israel Headlines and statements are presented in the video to demonstrate the unreliability of foreign media. Message: Those who really want to know what is happening should pay attention to the social media channels of the Ministry of Propaganda.

The ministry planned to distribute the video through more than 100 spokespeople from Israel’s ministries and security services. Most declined, writes Haaretz, The newspaper publishes many angry responses from spokesmen who refuse to discredit the media they work with.

This also Foreign Press Association, which represents hundreds of foreign correspondents in Israel, reacted furiously. In a statement, he said the video could “put journalists in danger” and that the use of the word “fake” to describe the media is reserved for undemocratic regimes. Such language “undermines the values ​​of democracy and a free press,” said the organization, which is angered by the collaboration. government press office for video. That agency facilitates the work of correspondents in Israel.

The Foreign Press Association’s call to take the video offline drew a strong response from Likud minister Galit Distel Atberian, who declared that it was the beginning of their fight. Haaretz describes how that conflict is part of efforts by the far-right Netanyahu government to curb the free press.

Parliament Questions Grownlinks

GroenLinks foreign affairs spokesman Tom van der Lee has submitted parliamentary questions about the news that Israel has eased the construction of illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Under the new policy, procedures have been simplified and placed under the responsibility of Israel’s ultra-nationalist finance minister and “deputy defense minister” Bezalel Smotrich, who himself lives in the Kedumim slum. Due to this, there is a possibility of explosive increase in the number of settlements.

Van der Lee asked Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) whether he shared the concern that the new policy would accelerate the construction of settlements and what steps the Netherlands would take to stop it. He also asked the minister to put the issue on the agenda during the upcoming European summit and to try for a common European response to Smotrich’s harsh statements. Furthermore, Van der Lee asks whether Hoekstra intends to discuss the new settlement policy with Israeli officials.

His question is particularly interesting as to whether Hoekstra believes Israel is ‘working towards a two-state solution’, and if so, what indications the minister has for this. Finally, Van der Lee asks whether the minister is prepared to conduct an independent inquiry into the consequences of the Dutch ‘disappointing policy’. The purpose of this policy is to prevent Dutch companies from forming relationships with companies that contribute to the maintenance or expansion of illegal settlements.

EBS: South Holland province ignores questions of human rights protection

We recently reported that the province of South Holland has given bus company Egged Bus Systems (EBS) permission to tender for bus transport in the South Holland North region. EBS is the Dutch branch of the Israeli company Egged, which has a bad reputation for its activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. In early 2020, the United Nations High Representative for Human Rights included the company in its database (the ‘Black List’) of companies that are actively involved in the illegal colonization of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a letter to the provincial executive, we told the province about the Dutch government’s responsibility to protect human rights and to test tenderers for involvement in those rights violations. In our opinion, a company such as EBS should be excluded from tenders on this basis. In this context, we asked the board eight specific questions.

In a response, the province ignored our questions. They stated that the so-called grounds of exclusion contained in the Public Procurement Act (Articles 2.86 and 2.87) do not apply to EBS and that the company has been granted a ‘Declaration of Conduct for Procurement’ by the Minister of Justice and Security. However, neither the grounds for exclusion nor the conduct reporting criteria pertain to human rights violations involving AgD/EBS.

In our response to the Provincial Executive, we underlined once again that it is the province’s responsibility to test the EBS for respect for human rights. We pointed to the eight questions we asked and asked the commission to answer them. We will keep you informed of further developments.

Settlements Are at the Cost of Israelis’ Prosperity

Israeli occupation and colonization of Palestinian territory is at the cost of the prosperity of Israel’s citizens. So says Israeli sociologist Yaron Hoffman-Dishon, who studies the flow of money from the Israeli central government to local governments. The government is pumping huge amounts of money into ‘settlements’ illegal under international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, so that the per capita budget for all kinds of services – education, infrastructure, social services – is comparable to that of the most prosperous cities. in Israel. In particular, Palestinian communities in Israel, but also Jewish communities in the so-called ‘periphery’, are far behind.

By the mid-1980s, according to Hoffman-Dishon, the government’s goal was to create equal facilities and opportunities between the center and the periphery. Later, this policy gave way to a new ‘national project’: the strengthening of occupation and colonization. Due to this the population of the settlements doubled in the 1990s. While provisioning levels in Israel were increasingly left to the market, a welfare state developed in the settlements.

“Israeli citizens have little idea of ​​how much damage the settlement project is doing to the economy and our ability to maintain a well-functioning state,” says the sociologist. If we know how much harm this project is causing to all of us, there will definitely be protests.”

Interestingly, Hoffman-Dishon cites Israel’s Ministry of Defense as a major driver behind the project. It is with this ministry that the Netherlands will conclude a defense treaty with a major arms deal as an extension, if it is up to our cabinet. The government swears that it only trades with Israel “within the pre-1967 borders”, but Hoffman-Dishon’s research makes it clear that the ministry is funding the “security facilities” of the settlements, with It is also providing a major part of the resources. The army is assigned to activities in the occupied territory that ‘enable and maintain settlements’.