Israel welcomes opening of humanitarian sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza Strip

A truck carrying an armored personnel carrier (APC) near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Israel on February 5, 2024. Reuters/Amir Cohen/Archive

israel welcomed this friday “With satisfaction” News that over the weekend Inaugurate a humanitarian sea corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Stripis a joint initiative of European Union (EU) and usa,

Cyprus initiative will allow Increase humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip“After security checks have been conducted according to Israeli standards,” he said. Lior HayatA spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Israel, a country that keeps land access routes into the enclave closed.

Currently, Israel allows the entry of humanitarian aid through the crossing. kerem shalomwhich roughly connects the enclave and the Jewish state 250 trucks per day In the last week.

“Israel will continue Facilitating the transfer of humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip “In accordance with the rules of war and in coordination with the United States and our allies around the world,” the ministry said.

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inspect the port of Larnaca in Cyprus on March 8, 2024. Andreas Loukides/PIO/Handout via Reuters

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenannounced this Friday that the sea corridor with international aid to the Gaza Strip will begin to operate this Saturday or Sunday, although today will be the first pilot voyage leaving Cyprus.

“We are very close to the inauguration of the corridor, hopefully this Saturday, this Sunday, and I will be very happy to see the first pilot operation launched today,” the community leader said in a statement to the press in Larnaca. Cyprus) together with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis,

us President, Joe Bidenannounced on Thursday the construction of Temporary port off the coast of Gaza To facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and goods transported by sea from Cyprus to there.

“It is very important that more countries join the international effort to transfer initiatives and aid to Cyprus,” said an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, who underlined Israel’s intention to continue the war until all its objectives are accomplished: Destroy terrorist group Hamas and bring back hostages,

In recent weeks, the international community, particularly the United States, has been pressuring Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

