Israeli army ends military operation in Jenin

The Israeli army has officially ended its operation in Jenin in the West Bank. The army confirmed on Wednesday morning that all the troops had been withdrawn. It appears that the army will now resume its “regular activities” in the West Bank. On Tuesday night, there were still clashes with armed residents after the troops withdrew.

On Sunday night, the Israeli army launched one of the largest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years. After several airstrikes, the army entered the city with over a thousand soldiers. The soldiers engaged in a shootout with armed residents for hours. At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 100 others were injured. One person from the Israeli side was killed.

According to Israel, the operation was directed against terrorist infrastructure, mainly because they view the Jenin refugee camp as a stronghold of terrorists. Thousands of refugees live together and there are many militant groups. In recent years, residents have already carried out several attacks on Israelis.

An estimated 14,000 people live in the camp, thousands of whom have fled in recent days. Now there is no electricity and water in the camp. According to the Israeli army, weapons depots, weapons production facilities and shelters were destroyed, among other things. More than thirty suspects have also been arrested, and another three hundred people have been questioned. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the operation was not a “one-off” and that Israel would continue “as long as it takes”.

tel aviv attack

A young Palestinian responded to a military operation on Tuesday by driving a vehicle over pedestrians in Tel Aviv. Eight were injured. Five rockets were also fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Tuesday night. According to the Israeli military, they were intercepted and retaliated by airstrikes on Palestinian militant positions in the Gaza Strip.