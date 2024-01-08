Israeli army finds Hamas’s largest weapons factory in Gaza





The Israeli military announced on Monday that its troops found underground facilities of the Islamic group Hamas for the manufacture of long-range missiles, the largest weapons manufacturing site found in the Gaza Strip since the war began three months ago.

by infobay

Israeli troops “took control of an underground missile manufacturing site used to produce long-range projectiles capable of reaching northern Israel,” a military spokesman said.

In recent weeks, soldiers have been operating in Burij, in the center of the Palestinian enclave, and have discovered several tunnel mouths reaching a depth of about 30 meters and, “with precise intelligence, could have been used for the manufacture of weapons.” The den of terrorists has been discovered,” he said. Explained.

Elsewhere, troops discovered several other underground production facilities for the manufacture of long-range rockets, explosives and precision-enhancing devices for Hamas mortar shells, light weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, resulting in the deaths of “dozens” of militiamen. Were killed. Army.

