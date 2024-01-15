ISS Spain promotes the first decalogue on health welfare

The impact of the pandemic generated a new paradigm in health care centers and highlighted the important role of non-care services as a key element of health care reform. With the aim of providing solutions to the new challenges of the health system, ISS Spain, the leading facility management and workplace company, together with experts in the field, created the concept of health wellness through a co-creation table in 2021.

Through a new co-creation table and more than 20 qualitative interviews with experts in the health care sector, such as medical experts and managers, communicators and patient associations, and after an in-depth multidisciplinary analysis, First decalogue of health welfareWhich presents a roadmap that includes the main challenges the health system faces and short- and long-term actions that can be implemented from non-care services to promote health well-being and improve the system.

“With this initiative, we want to promote a new model where non-care services, such as cleaning, maintenance, logistics, design or waste management, become an important part of improving the health system,” he explained. José Enrique Aguilar, Director of the Health Division of ISS Spain, Who have defended the need to move towards a culture of health services that focuses on humanization, individual care, needs and that contributes to the protection of the emotional health of health workers, patients and families.

The four pillars of achieving health wellness

The prepared document is based on four fundamental pillars in which non-care services can play a fundamental role in contributing to health system transformation.

First of all, it comes out Expertise of teams and training of non-care professionals, to achieve integration of this group in health centers. “A plan is essential for non-care workers that helps them understand the importance of their work and what their contribution can be to the value chain. This will lead to greater integration of this group in health centers, resulting in greater efficiency and quality in health care and better well-being of patients and their families,” highlights José Enrique Aguilar, Director of the Health Division of ISS Spain.

Use and benefits of innovation and technology in non-care services, is another block of proposed measures. Taking advantage of the opportunities presented allows us to improve safety, quality control, optimize resources or efficiency of processes, create a more comfortable environment for health care professionals to do their work and promote a better quality of life for patients. will gain help in.

In the healthcare sector, there is more and more discussion about taking care of mental and emotional health, here is why The safety, physical and emotional health of professionals, patients and families is one of the pillars that structure this decalogue of proposals., In this sense, non-care services are essential to guarantee a healthy environment with air quality control systems, disinfected and sanitized surfaces and adequate maintenance of equipment and facilities.

In short, it is about “making visible” those who are usually “invisible” in health care. Dr. Gabriel Heras, intensive care physician and president of the Humanizing Health Foundation, who “also highlights the importance of the emotional health of patients and their families, as well as all professionals in the health system, who face high-stress situations in their daily work, which can lead to exhaustion and emotional exhaustion Are.” Implementation of support programs and promotion of healthy work environment is essential to ensure the quality of care they provide.

last of the pillars Committed to a new concept, design and management of places through humanization projects Which helps in creating a more pleasant environment that contributes to improving the efficiency and productivity of professionals and at the same time, enhances the physical, mental and emotional health of the patients. For example, the implementation of adapted relaxation areas for professionals, guaranteeing patient privacy during their stay or the creation of green spaces.

For Antonio Manfredi, patient activist and communications advisor of the Spanish Patients Forum, and one of the collaborators in the preparation of this decalogue“An empathetic health care environment that, under the principles of humanization, puts the needs of the patient and their families at the center, beyond the needs of care, to accelerate patient recovery and improve their experience during their stay Can become an important element. hospital.”

The DECALOG defends the need to create multidisciplinary teams in the health care environment, which integrate non-care service workers, as well as promote good practice manuals on the implementation and control of health wellness in the health system.

This roadmap also points to the need to rethink the public procurement model towards a model based on purchasing for value, where a service is contracted according to the benefits it brings to the system, and the company is assessed through indicators. Remuneration is given. Which demonstrates the effectiveness and efficiency it brings to the health system.

You can download the full document: health wellness decalog

