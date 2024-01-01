Issste coordinates the first acupuncture and moxibustion seminars. State Personnel Security and Social Services Institute. Government

15 public institutions from Mexico’s health and education systems participate

Derived from the Cooperation Agreement on Human Acupuncture and Health-Related Methods, which was signed by the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) with the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine https://goo.su /0oM1yj. The first seminars on acupuncture and moxibustion are being held, said Director General Pedro Zenteno Santaella.

The event is coordinated by the Acupuncture Service of the “20 de Noviembre” National Medical Center. There are 73 registered participants, including doctors expert in this subject, Master in Traditional Chinese Medicine with guidance in Acupuncture and Moxibustion, Bachelor in Rehabilitation Human Acupuncture, who belong to 15 public institutions of the health system in Mexico. The Secretariat of Health, the Secretariat of National Defense (CEDESA), the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR), the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), ISSTE and the Mexico City Health Secretariat (CEDESA).

The seminars are taught in online mode by specialized staff from Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. This, he said, takes place through 15 sessions scheduled from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm Mexico time on the Voove meeting platform from January 3 to 23.

The head of ISSTE reminded that the agreement was signed on 4 September with the aim of establishing a basis and cooperation mechanism, so that both institutions, according to their strengths, plan, design, execute and evaluate cooperation programs in the field of human resources. Acupuncture and health-related systems, enabling exchange of experts, scientific research, academic training and development of clinical application.

Since 2001, with the creation of the Human Acupuncture Service at the “20 de Noviembre” National Medical Center, this therapeutic technique and related methods have been practiced, as it is useful and complementary to health care. It is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a traditional medicine strategy.

The most common conditions treated by the Human Acupuncture Service are: cervical disc and radiculopathy, lumbar disc and radiculopathy disorders; Anxiety and depression of the temporomandibular joint, as well as cervicalgia, fibromyalgia, non-organic insomnia, bilateral primary gonarthrosis, low back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, painful shoulder abduction, sequelae of cerebral vascular events, etc.

It is relevant to mention that, currently, this technique is only provided as palliative care services in the CMN “20 de Noviembre” Institute and in the Regional General Hospital (HR) “Ignacio Zaragoza”, which is located in the main Keeps. Representative. In the context of the dissemination, care, and training of traditional Chinese medicine in Mexico and Latin America.

Likewise, it will be able to benefit the public with the highest quality care derived from intervention protocols carried out worldwide, while also generating results that will influence participating institutions and the intervention strategies offered at three levels. Will allow to do. Took care of. Israel Acosta Ibarra, Director of Medical Care, Representative Offices, spoke on behalf of the General Director when the seminar began.

“Issstay has been consolidated into a state-of-the-art organization, committed to providing quality care and treatment to the society; “Promotes high-level institutional and international agreements for the benefit of populations.”