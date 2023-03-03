Isurus: El Tiburón confirmed the closure of his CS:GO team after 10 years in competition

Through an official statement, the Isurus authorities established that they will no longer compete in CS: GO. The reasons, in this note!

The end of a great era has arrived!. isurus officialized that it will pause the activities of its team Counter Strike Global Offensive after inaugurating it in 2012almost 11 years back. The sharks They were pioneers in betting on the CS:GO competitive in the region and were one of the pillars for the ecosystem gamer be as we know it today.

The news came through the account of Twitter official of the isurus, where they first took the time to put together a short farewell video. This reviews the best moments of the Argentine organization in competition with a special dedication to notkse, meyern, deco, reversive, luchov, mvk, zote and to coach Pine treewho made up the last squad of CS:GO next to shark.

In turn, the authorities of the team added a message for their community titled infinite thanks. Through these words, the team of esports explained the difficulty of the decision given the sense of belonging that isurus with the video game Valve but that they also had to take the initiative mainly because: “the competitive ecosystem of CS:GO It is far from the objectives that it has isurus as an organization in the short term”.

for his part Facundo Calabrofounder of isurusHe also expressed his feelings: “It is a very strong announcement, especially for me on a personal level after so many years working with the boys. But we are happy because it was a very discussed decision where always the only thing that was prioritized was to find the best option for everyone“.

In addition, isurus confirmed that the players roster of CS:GO They already have an upcoming team to continue on the competitive scene, although at the moment it is not known exactly under the colors of which organization it will be. The last year of Shark had 2 titles: victory in the Season 3 of Aorus League and a memorable ending Bo5 in the America’s Super Cup versus The Union of Brazil.

To finish, the sharks concluded their statement by thanking the work of all the players who wore the shirt, as well as the contribution of the staff and public support throughout this decade. Similarly, the organization will continue to represent Argentina and South America in League of Legends and other disciplines that will be announced over time.

