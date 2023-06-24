It All Went Wrong During Beyoncé’s Show in Amsterdam





We’re still under the clouds from Beyoncé’s amazing performance last weekend. We can’t get enough of all the videos that come from the show. No matter how impeccable the show at the Johan Cruz Arena seemed to the public, more and more videos of a very irritating Queen madam Due to various production errors.

And if you don’t want anyone to be offended, it’s Beyoncé.

It All Went Wrong During Beyonce’s Show in Amsterdam

We all make mistakes, it’s human. But while Beyonce wraps up her Renaissance Tour like a well-oiled machine, Queen B expects the same from her squad. so was the singer not amused When a few things went wrong during their Sunday show in Amsterdam.

forgotten hat

During ‘Formation’, Beyoncé took the stage with her dancers in the famous red dress with red cape. except for one dancer. She forgot to put on her cap, aye… you can watch it in the TikTok video below.

broken lift

Forgetting to put on your hat can happen and it doesn’t matter in the show. But once the dancers don’t hit the stage, it becomes a different story. During ‘Pure/Honey’, the lift that took Beyonce’s dancers up to the stage was down. Beyoncé has managed to keep a cool head, but as you can see on TikTok, during her dance moves she occasionally checks to see if her dancers are still there. lucky for him Queen madamAt a certain point, his dancers still enter the stage from the sidelines.

What are those stairs doing there?

Beyonce ended her show after 2.5 hours with “Summer Renaissance”, where she arrived on stage on the iconic silver horse. But what are those stairs doing there? production had to remove it, but even after ten signs queen b self, this was not clear to the production people. And you could see it on Beyoncé’s face, she was not happy about it.

beyonce not on air

Because of Beyoncé’s first show in Amsterdam, we knew that Beyoncé would end her performance by flying through the audience. But this did not happen during his show on Sunday due to technical reasons. The singer closed her show on a silver horse and did not include a round at the Johan Cruz Arena. But don’t worry for Beyoncé. His show is so amazing that a small mistake here and there doesn’t go unnoticed.