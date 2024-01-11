It costs only 157 euros, its last name is Galaxy and it has everything you need to enjoy

The Samsung mobile is a real bargain, a purchase that I want to recommend you for less than 200 euros

Samsung Galaxy A14 and its different finishes.

You have the opportunity to take home a good Samsung mobile, a simple and quite cheap mobile that you can trust. He Samsung Galaxy A14 collapses into Its most complete version costs 157 euroswith 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, Plus, as you well know, fast and free shipping for those who are on Amazon Prime.

We know that it is a modest device, but it covers all the basics and could be great for those who are looking for a smartphone with which to carry out day-to-day tasks without complications. Can go. We don’t all need an animal with cutting-edge specifications, Even cheap smartphones are a good buy,

Samsung Galaxy A14 (128GB)

View on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A14 (128GB)

Everything you earn with your Samsung mobile

We are looking at an affordable mobile phone, but that doesn’t make it any less attractive. Besides, Its screen takes up a large part of the front, reaching 6.6 inches, This will be a great place to enjoy your favorite content, whatever it is. As if that were not enough, it runs fluidly thanks to 90Hz refresh rate,

You will have no problems working with the applications that we use daily, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Bareil and many others. processor helium g80 This resides inside Samsung and will ensure that everything works as it should, will be the orchestra director, As we mentioned, this is an interesting one with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

We don’t forget their beautiful backyard, in which they live 3 cameras that display your level, Bring out your inner artist with 50 megapixel main sensor, its wide angle and its macro camera get you as close as possible to the smallest objectives. Not bad considering its price…

Samsung Galaxy A14 (128GB)

View on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A14 (128GB)

You have been able to see it with your own eyes, Samsung smartphones will not let you down, It has a balanced feature sheet with everything you need to perform day in and day out for years. If you are interested then don’t think too much about it, Amazon offers can change anytime.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.