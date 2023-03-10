“It feels very good this victory”

By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

The captain and leader of FNATIC achieved his first international title. Riot Press

(Sent in Brazil) — In a final that will be highly remembered, FNATIC managed to beat LOUD in San Pablo to become the VALORANT LOCK//IN champion. At a press conference, Boaster spoke about his emotions on stage and praised LATAM for its talent. In addition, they took the floor Chronicle and Leo.

“This win feels really good. The emotions came from all the losses before and knowing that the people I love were watching me.”commented the captain of and continued: “Mini (head coach) and I have been together from the beginning, we learned a lot from our defeats.”

Regarding the game with the Brazilian team, he pointed out: “It is very difficult and annoying to play against LOUD because of all the strategies and compositions that have. They have a lot of young and talented players, they have to keep working and evolving”.

In addition, he praised the level of the region: “The talent here in Latin America is great, I don’t know who will win the Americas, but they will have a very high level”.

questioned about What would he say to his self from several years ago, he explained: “If you work hard and surround yourself with people who also work hard, you will be on the right track. The road is going to be hard, don’t be too emotional and don’t regret anything.”

Another of the players who spoke was Chronible, first player in VALORANT history to win two international titles: “It must be the hardest game I played in my career and the best. When we were 2-0, I didn’t feel at any moment that it was closed and then I felt that the victory was slipping from our hands. When a team comes back from as big a deficit as we did on the fifth map, it shows which team is the stronger mentally”.

Besides, praised the Brazilian public at Ibirapuera Gymnasium: “The audience made the stage very ‘hot’, I don’t know how they did it, it was something incredible”.

In the same vein, Leo held: “The audience was incredible. Of course they are going to be with their team, but playing in front of so many people seemed incredible to me.”.