“It has no value or respect”

Canelo Alvarez in his fight against Jermall Charlo last September. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

saul cinnamon Alvarez has kept the boxing world in suspense for a very simple reason: He has not yet announced his opponents for this year. The current undisputed super middleweight champion usually fights in the months of May and September, which is representative of the Mexican public. The list of candidates is long, but there is one name that is giving everyone sleepless nights: David Benavidez, Mexican-American who has been super middleweight world champion on two occasions.

And in both he lost the title under the ring: the first, in 2019, for testing positive for cocaine; Second, in 2020, to exceed the weight limit (168 pounds) in his fight against Alexis Angulo – he defeated the Colombian, but could no longer retain the title as he lost it on the scale. However, andel mexican monster He has turned his career around over the past three years and 2023 was particularly good for him with solid wins over Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade. Two best-in-class rivals.

David Benavidez takes it via unanimous decision! ‘Red Flag’ defends his interim WBC super middleweight title in a fight that went from less to more. It ended with Benavidez and Plant calling time on pure bombs.#benavidezplantpic.twitter.com/74hmYvy2rK – Infinity MMA (@Infinity_MMA) 26 March 2023

However, nothing is enough to charm Canelo Alvarez, who systematically refuses to face him. Benavidez is the division’s interim champion through May 2022, which is nonsense: Interim titles are established when a champion is unable to defend his or her crown due to injury or is allowed to hold the championship in another category. (But then it has to come back).

Alvarez actually sought the WBA light heavyweight title in 2022 against Dmitry Bivol. But after that fight he had three more fights in which he was never forced to defend his titles by organizations: He chose all the rivals. Benavidez must fight Alvarez as per WBC orders. Otherwise, said body should strip Canelo and declare the belt vacant. It was no longer so. According to The Ring, PBC offered Alvarez $60 million to face Benavidez in September, and against another opponent before that in May. The Mexican’s refusal drew ruthless criticism from heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

“I can’t believe what I just heard. Canelo turned down $60 million to fight Benavidez, who is a tremendous fighter, young, strong, hungry and with Mexican pride. What’s wrong with Canelo? Are you afraid of losing? Don’t you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don’t you respect the legacy of those great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of money? “It’s a shame for boxing and for Mexico,” Tyson said on the Rocket Podcast.

He also highlighted that Álvarez was turning his back on his own legacy with this foolishness of avoiding Benavidez, because, as he recalled, His abilities are undeniable, but he is unwilling to measure them against his inevitable challenger. ,I have met many Mexican fighters throughout my life and they have all been brave warriors who never turned their backs on anyone. Canelo is not his equal. You are tarnishing his name and reputation. “If I were him, I would fight Benavidez and show the world he is the best, but it seems he doesn’t have the courage or the respect to do that.”

Now he really allowed himself to be turned against me. I wish they wouldn’t use these types of insults but I accept it because the reality is we all want to see Canelo vs. Benavidez. Benavidez interim at 175 is amazing and within the rules. https://t.co/BleL5VBFAc – Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) 27 February 2024

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman expressed that Benavidez will have his first fight of the year against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight for the interim light heavyweight title. If he wins, Benavidez will be a mandatory challenger in two divisions at the same time. Canelo’s refusal closes his door and the WBC gives him only a consolation prize.

