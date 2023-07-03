It is a delicate question, but is Werchter still the right venue for one-day events with 60,000 visitors?

The traffic chaos around the Festival Park in Werchter has attracted a lot of attention in recent weeks. After a long parking jam during the Werchter boutique, Harry Styles had to wait in line for the shuttle bus after he passed. Is it possible to conduct such concerts without mobility problems, and if so, where can adjustments be made?

Organizers aim to get the 60,000 visitors to the festival site quickly and safely. Our research shows that 70 percent of Flemish event visitors travel to the event by car. To save rural Werchter from unprecedented traffic jams, the organizers have been forced to focus heavily on public transport. They are introducing the now famous shuttle service between Leuven station and Werchter, and have been insisting for years that this is the fastest way for visitors to get there.

As such, they link seamlessly with the two primary transportation objectives for car users: comfort and speed. For 82 percent of visitors to Flemish events, these appear to be the main reasons for going to the event by car. So at least getting home quickly and easily is a good motivating argument for bringing visitors en masse by bus and train. In addition, you tailor the mobility approach as closely as possible to the type of visitor you expect. The average ‘Harry’ is probably young and may not have a driving license. From a scientific and practical point of view, the choice of shuttle bus is obvious.

Could last Saturday’s traffic problems have been avoided? Yes and no In any case, the mobility approach can still be adapted.

First, it is best to create the right expectations as an organizer. At an event of this scale, you will find few visitors who expect to arrive home without delay. You can limit social media complaints and negative coverage of your event by highlighting in advance how return visits will be guaranteed and what wait times visitors should expect. Giving priority to traffic to shuttle buses with fast exit routes can prevent visitors from having to walk back to the car.

Secondly, eliminating the kiss and ride area makes little sense. This would provide an option to many parents to safely pick up their son or daughter later, thus dispersing the exodus. This means that there will be some traffic around the festival site, which will again be filled with Rock Werchter next weekend. For example, making the most of carpooling for the kiss-and-ride zone and pairing it with a simple reward, such as a drink coupon, can reduce the number of cars.

Third, the event location offers an asset that was not played up to now: camping possibilities. With this, the organizers will be playing directly into the hands of ‘Harry’, a young audience open to enhancing their concert experience with an overnight stay at the Werchter; And again the flow of visitors spread.

Fourth, try to estimate the capacity needed for bicycle parking and public transport as accurately as possible in advance. For both transport options, organizers had to contend with underestimation, which led to uncontrolled parking for cyclists and queues for shuttle buses. An increase in the number of bicycle parking and shuttle buses is evident.

The above suggestions may improve mobility around Werchter, but an uncontaminated scenario for such a mass event is probably not feasible. A delicate question arises as to whether Werchter is still the right venue for such one-day events, where 60,000 visitors are expected. Organizers can count on the name and fame of this destination to make their mobility efforts successful over many weekends, but both organizers and visitors must deal with the inevitable traffic problems. Or will the most fundamental mobility measure be taken for upcoming editions: moving to a new, more accessible program location?