It is NL hub of Latin America in eSports

(With the collaboration of Francisco Peña)
I tell you:
PLACES NL IN A WORLD CONTEXT
Thanks to this effort, Nuevo León makes history: from today it is the international headquarters that receives the teams of Counter-Strike of America with representatives from Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Canada.
Proudly from Monterrey, the companies ACE and VIVARO make an alliance with Blast.TV to broadcast the cyber sports event to more than 20 million viewers in five countries.
“In 2019, Vívaro defined in its strategy that it had to participate in this industry considered as 1a. generation“, said Gustavo Mario de la Garza Ortegapresident of this company.
eSport is the fastest growing industry, exceeds 160 billion dollars worldwidesince streaming has become the most important means of accessing content, and the gaming It is one of them.
“Thanks to our proximity to the United States, we have the opportunity to grow the industry in our country. In addition, we are very excited to contribute Latino talent and share it with the rest of the world.”, commented Octavio EcheagarayCEO of ACE.
Starting today April 6 and until the 9th, Nuevo León receives international teams of video game experts Counter-Strike to compete in knockout matches for their place in the Top 5 and participate in the Paris Major next May as part of the AMERICAN RMR-CS GO 2023. Counter-Strike is the role model for video games like Valorant, rainbow six siege, call of duty and Overwatch.
The matches will be broadcast via streaming through Blast.TV on their Twitch and YouTube channels, which will be possible thanks to the technical support of the company from Monterrey VIVAROin conjunction with its business units Vívaro Telecom, Vívaro Media and Vívaro Video.
For his part, ACE (A company of VIVARO), represents the largest eSports community in Latin America.
It is dedicated to organizing, producing and transmitting events with the aim of achieving a profitable ecosystem of eSports that allows “empower young people to challenge their abilities through gaming”.
This is a unique and historic opportunity aimed at the gaming community around the world, raising the name of Mexico.
