It is not a joke. A giant chicken monster stars in the new mode “Battle Royale Bizarro” | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Take on other players on the battlefield and collect Bizarre Survivor coins to redeem for rewards.

Mexico City, March 31, 2023 – During every April Fools, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS You have the opportunity to innovate the celebration of this date with a new different game mode. First came Fantasy Battle Royale in 2020, then the 8-bit “legendary” version in 2021, PLAYEROMNOM’S BATTLEGROUNDS (POBG) and, finally, the confrontation with the giant chicken in 2022 at the hands of Monster Chicken Royale. This year, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS presents Bizarro Battle Royale, available within PUBG LABS.

Available until April 10, the chaotic gameplay tests players to their limits, placing them on a battlefield filled with giant chickens and zombies with special abilities. Set in the dreams of the Lone Survivor, this mind-blowing experience will allow players to collect OP Coins from zombies, unlucky players, and chickens to purchase temporary OP items that will grant buffs like increased HP, invulnerability, the ability to see enemies on the map, and more.

Just like traditional Battle Royale, the last team standing wins, but the top three teams will earn additional OP Coins in future matches. Additionally, each time players play the mode, they will receive a Bizarro Survivor Emblem. If you collect five of these emblems, you can exchange them for a Hunter’s Chest and a Key.

