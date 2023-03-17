It is the most important change for the future of Fortnite: If it succeeds, the Epic Games game will stay with us forever – Fortnite

Unreal Editor is coming to Fortnite next week and is Epic Games’ big bet for the future of Fortnite.

March 17, 2023, 19:45 – Updated March 17, 2023, 20:32

Fortnite is about to receive the biggest change in its history. A novelty that has nothing to do with adjustments to the battle royale mode or news directly related to the gameplay. Epic Games has gone a step further this time with a project that can transform the future of your video game. It’s about Unreal Editor, two words that together may not say much to the lesser positions in the sector, but that mean everything to those who know what it’s about.

In simple terms, Unreal Editor is an app that allows you to “design, develop, and publish games and experiences directly into Fortnite”. It is the definitive step forward for a Creative Mode that, while allowing players to design true wonders, has many more limitations than this new tool. Of course, although the options that the editor will offer will be much higher, taking full advantage of it will also be more complex. It will be as easy to use as possible, but the most difficult things will require programming in the Verse languagealso created by the company.

It seems clear that the goal of Fortnite is to unseat Roblox . This title is almost entirely based on players being responsible for creating their own games. There are real crazy things recreated in the title. Without going any further, currently a Call of Duty-style shooter is in development for this cube game. It is a mystery how far this Unreal Editor can go, but Epic Games would hardly go ahead with the proposal if it were not to allow similar wonders to be done. Also, keep in mind that, like the game, all content will be based on Unreal Engine 5.

The heyday of Fortnite it was in the past. The video game still accumulates millions of players and is in a formidable state, but nothing assured his permanence during the next years. This could be the great asset for him to stay with us indefinitely. If it was already difficult to stop, the introduction of this editor promises to make it impossible. Unreal Editor for Fortnite will be available from March 22, 2023 and, from that moment, it is a matter of being patient to see what the community surprises us with.





