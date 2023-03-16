It is the secret weapon of the great players of League of Legends, but it only exists thanks to a coincidence that today would be unthinkable – League of Legends

The Ionian Boots of Lucidity were part of a strange initiative by Riot Games to promote League of Legends.

One of the hallmarks of Riot Games as a developer is the involvement of the community in the advancement of their video games. It may now be somewhat more difficult to see or that things have become a bit more distant, since this management mode has become more complicated now that League of Legends It has millions of players spread all over the world. However, in the early years of the video game this relationship was tremendously obvious. To the point that it was the players who had in their hand the existence or not of an objectstill in the middle of season 13, is still one of the most used in the video game.

Ancient history about League of Legends

veterans of League of Legends You will remember the old version of the lore already removed from the game, but in case it was necessary, we will give you a quick summary. The League of Legends was an organization that moderated existing conflicts on Runeterra through controlled confrontations in which various summoners took control of a champion to face off on Summoner’s Rift. The truth is that, given the nature of the game, things were well built despite being implausible.

Riot Games bet very strongly on this model because it was quite solid and allowed interesting initiatives to be carried out, one of which we are going to explain to you. Its about Ionia vs Noxus match. As soon as you know about the history of the video game, you will be aware that both regions are in conflict due to the military expansionism of the second. Noxus has spent half a lifetime invading this area of Runeterra and their victory was listed in the lore.

After some time, Riot Games had an idea. This was one of the most interesting stories in lore from a time when Arcane it wasn’t even an illusion, and because the players were somehow included in the narrative, he decided to give it a twist. Organize a thematic game whose result would decide the final resolution of the conflict between the two regions. For that, he invited ten of the most famous figures in the community at the time and arranged everything for a confrontation.





This was League of Legends when this game was played

A game with a secret prize

He December 10, 2010 This strange game was played in which the official League of Legends lore at the time became real. The dispute had clear rules: the players had been divided into two teams. One of them would represent Noxus and the other Ionia, being able to choose only champions from that region and ban one of those selectable by the rival. Should Ionia win, it would change the history of the game. The prize for them was to recover the lands lost in the last Noxian invasion, while for Noxus it was to hold them.

However, there was an additional consequence. The League of Legends is an organization that mediates conflicts and the players are the ones who, in practice, lead it as summoners. “Summoners representing the winning city-state will receive a supervised visit to the Arcane Chamber, located in the War Institute. They will be the first region allowed access to the chamber and will be presented with two objects with the privilege of choose one that will be added to the shop in the Fields of Justice. The object will be named in honor of the victorious city-state.”

If you pay attention to the last sentence of this quote and we tell you that the five players representing Ionia won this particular game of League of Legends, the truth is that you can already determine which item they chose. We refer to the Ionian Boots of Lucidity. They are still one of the most popular options in League of Legends when it comes to item selection. They appear in 14.7% of all games played and are the most interesting for players at Platinum ranks or higher, who pick her in close to 20% of games. The number is constantly growing: Diamond is used more than Platinum and Master more than Diamond.

League of Legends Most Used Items (Platinum+). Infographic via League of Graphs.

If we take into account all the ranges, they are the fourth most popular video game item. Its effect is also not very different from what they had 10 years ago. If anything, they have gained some power with the introduction of Ability Speed ​​in League of Legends and its effect on Summoner Spells. However, they essentially do the same thing: reduce cooldowns. The other item, by the way, would have been a new “Doran’s” item. that offered spell suck. She never got to launch herself, so perhaps the Jonia Boots of Lucidity had never been released (or would have taken much longer) if the players didn’t pick her.

As for the course of the game, the truth is that it is not as remarkable as its effects. Ionia won very easily, even though it took her 37 minutes to do so. To a large extent it was thanks to GuardsmanBob (Udyr 9-1-10) and Frozt (Ashe 9-0-12) that they got it. Both came to play at a good level, although at that time we could hardly talk about professional players: League of Legends was in its infancy and the same was happening to its competitive scene.

