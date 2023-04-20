IT Joven, the technological innovation fair for young people, began

The Public Innovation Secretariat of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation and the National Youth Institute (Injuve) inaugurated in technopolis the fair IT Youngthat from April 19 to 23 it will provide tools and open the door to the different possibilities offered by technology for the individual, collective and inclusive development of young people.

During the days of IT Joven there will be special technology workshops, participate in workshops with companies, educational institutions and NGOs. There will also be activities training for developers and programmers, talks and conferences on digital identity, artificial intelligence and financial technologies that will be dictated by the main referents of the sector. In addition, young people will be able to carry out different exercises that will test skills through a wide variety of proposals; and they will have the chance to enjoy performances by artists such as La Joaqui, Rusherking, Lit Killah, FMK, Ángela Torres, among others.

The Secretary of Public Innovation, Micaela Sanchez Malcolm, stated: “Young people will have the opportunity to improve access, capacities, skills and opportunities to use information and communication technologies, in addition to finding a powerful opportunity for professional development in this sector.” Then, he added that IT Joven has an extra motivation to address gender gaps in the tech universe, where worldwide the representation of women in companies is around 28%, and in decision-making positions it drops to 8%. “Women and diversity are absolutely underrepresented in the industry and that forces us to promote the participation of women in technology,” said Sánchez Malcolm.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Injuve, Julia Epstein, he remarked: “From the national State, through the National Youth Institute, we deploy public policies that recognize this key role to promote it and articulate it with the private, academic and public sectors, in an area that is strategic for Argentina. IT Young is one of them. What the fair seeks is to bring all the tools offered by technology and innovation to grow, project and enjoy our lives”.

Digital Point in Young IT

The Ministry of Public Innovation will make a Digital Point available to the IT Joven public, a connectivity space with internet access and technological tools to bring various activities and advice on procedures to people who require it. The Punto Digital program has more than 670 devices installed throughout the Argentine territory. Its main objective is the bridging the digital divide in order to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants of the country. It has been in force since 2010. The Program offers free and equal access to connectivity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The Digital Point available at IT Joven will have four areas:

–Gaming Area: On the computers, the participants will be able to choose between completing a 5-minute trivia, playing a video game freely, playing a video game as part of a tournament (they will take place every 30 minutes approximately depending on the availability of people) or exploring the different programs installed on computers.

These are the same ones that citizens can find on the computers of the more than 670 Digital Points throughout the country. They are free and free software, that is, they are not paid for and can be reappropriated and modified. The games available are:

SMITE (MOBA type game, 5v5 on a map with objectives).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (MOBA type game, 5v5 on a map with objectives).

VALORANT (action game, first person, shooter/shooter, team play).

ROCKET LEAGUE (soccer type game with cars).

FALL GUYS (mini competition games between many participants).

LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA (digital card game, ROL type, similar to physical card Magic).

–Entertainment Area: Visitors will be able to participate in tournaments every 15 minutes in one of the following games. These are the ones available on the newest consoles of the Digital Points:

MINECRAFT (construction and survival game).

IT TAKES TWO (cooperative game with story to play 2).

TONY HAWK PRO SKATER* (skate game).

FIFA 22* (soccer).

–3D Printing Area: here you can see a demonstration of printing a piece. The printers are the Artillery Hornet and they are in more than 30 Digital Points throughout the country. The printer works by fused deposition, the most widely used 3D printing technique. In it there are 3 stepper motors (like the ones we find in common printers!) that move an extruder in 3 directions while it melts the “filament” and thus creates the layers of the object to be printed. In order to be able to print in 3D, a 3D model must first be created.

–Microcinema area: there will be training every hour and includes proposals from universities and companies. Some of them are:

A laboratory from the armchair of my house: the remote connections that challenge our extremities -UBA engineering.

Augmented Reality and Meta Spark -Meta.

How to prepare a CV for the IT-UNSAM world.

Skills and competencies for future work- NET Guys.

8 reasons to study software development-UNLAM.

How to Conduct an Impact Presentation-Cisco.

Web Technology 3: What is it? The experience from a community-C3-Culture 3.0.

Help, we are invaded by robots!-UBA Exact.

Is this image real? – An introduction to the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence from the world of images.-UBA Engineering.

Teaching a computer to win your favorite video game-UBA Exactas.

