It looks like summer has already started: more sunny days and temperatures of up to 25 degrees are coming

On Wednesday afternoon, it will be sunny everywhere with more and more cumulus clouds. The maxima fluctuate between 16° at sea and up to 25° in the center of the country and about 20° on the High Fens. The wind is moderate to north-east and strong to strong in the sea from north-northeast. It is reported by RMI.

Mostly clear Wednesday evening and night. Towards the end of the night, some areas of cloud may reach the coast and areas near the Dutch border. In the Ardennes, locally some mist or low clouds may form. The minima range between 6° on the High Fens and 13° in Belgian Lorraine. In some valleys, the para may again fall to 2 degrees.

Thursday The north of the country is mostly cloudy. There is more sunshine in the center and south of the country. The maxima fluctuate between 15° on the coast and 26° in Belgian Lorraine and around 21 or 22° in the centre. The wind is moderate from the northeast, decreasing to the northeast and becoming quite strong out to sea.

Friday Start the day with fairly (low) clouds. Gradually there will be widespread withdrawal from southeast and it will be sunny for most of the time. Clouds will last the longest in the coastal region. Maxima fluctuates between 13 degrees at the coast and 21 degrees in the Belgian Lorraine.

Saturday Mostly sunny with a few areas of cloud at times. The maxima fluctuate between 16° at the coast and 22 to 24° elsewhere.

Too sunday It is a moderate and sunny sea with an occasionally quite strong northeast wind. The maxima fluctuate between 15 degrees at sea and 21 and 24 degrees inland.

Too monday The sun is shining. It cannot be ruled out that sometimes some cloud areas flow across the sea to the coast. The maxima fluctuate up to 15° at the coast, 22° in the center and 26° in Belgian Lorraine.