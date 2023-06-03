It seemed that millions of people are luring him to the desert, but … the domestic newspaper Real knows for sure: “Karim Benzema will stay in Madrid”

In recent days, rumors of a departure have become increasingly frequent. Benzema still hadn’t signed a contract extension with De Koninklijke – despite an offer – and a few weeks ago received a lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad, the brand new champions of the Saudi Pro League. It will be a two-year contract, worth 100 million per year. Meanwhile, he would talk with trainer Nuno Espirito Santo.

“I am very proud of my career,” the Frenchman told Spanish newspaper Marca at an award show. “I still remember the moment I signed for Real, which was my dream as a kid. I was barely 21 then, all I wanted was to win awards. In the end I won a lot in real. Florentino Perez is the man who allowed me to stand here today. The man who got hold of Zinedine Zidane and brought me to Madrid.

“I know how much the Madrid fans love me,” he continued. “I feel that every time I’m on the field. I give everything for them, always. I always say we play with 12. do i live For now I’m still here, because there’s another game this weekend. All that is talking now is the Internet and the Internet is not reality.”

On Wednesday, Al-Ittihad player, Helder Costa, appeared to reveal the impending transfer. “We are very excited about the arrival of the Ballon d’Or winner,” said the winger. In the meantime, La Liga has already uploaded a video for almost 2.5 hours (!) With all the goals of the Frenchman in Spain.

Benzema will follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Al-Nassr in January. Lionel Messi will consider another offer from Al Hilal. As a replacement, Real Madrid will look to Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Benzema, 35, has been playing for the Spanish top club since 2009 and has won almost everything there is to win in club football, including five Champions Leagues. And Benzema only gets better with age, proof: his Ballon d’Or for a wonderful 2022.

But according to Marca, Real’s house newspaper, Benzema will stay in Madrid for another year. “The French striker will serve out the remaining year of his contract,” we read. “His idea has always been to continue at Real. He wants to honor his contract, whatever the club wants. The bond remains and does not break. Benzema is very grateful for Saudi Arabia’s interest, but he wants Madrid Want to drop off at the front door.

Benzema also feels he still has enough left in him to have a great season, even if it is his last. “We will have to see. It is also true that Benzema does not rule out the option of playing in the Saudi Pro League until the end of the 2023-2024 season.”