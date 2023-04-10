It seems like an insignificant change, but thousands of players could be left without Pokémon GO forever: Everyone thinks it’s a step backwards – Pokémon GO

After allowing players to carry out remote activities, Pokémon GO is returning to its old norms.

Video games were one of the leisure alternatives par excellence during the time of the highest incidence of the pandemic. However, there was a title that had to reinvent itself in order to continue to exist. Pokémon GO, with its social nature and promoting the idea of ​​playing in the street, was not prepared for COVID. The situation forced Niantic to carry out very deep changes that allowed players to perform certain tasks from a distance. Functions that are now limited in what It seems a logical step of the gradual return to normality.

Pokémon GO can expel thousands of players with its changes

The problem is that Pokémon GO is not a normal game and Niantic is making changes the impact of which you may not have even anticipated. The developer has increased the price of the passes to participate in remote raids, so that they are more difficult for players to acquire. In addition, it has increased the rewards for those who participate in these events in person. Everything seems to point to an interest in “getting the players out of the house”. Perhaps there were more subtle methods than make microtransactions more expensive , but even so it does not seem alarming. At least, until you think of one thing: what about those who can’t really enjoy raids any other way?

There are several reasons why a player might not participate in a raid in person. People with reduced mobility or some type of disability that prevents them from leaving their home normally, they used the option of enjoying the raids from a distance. However, they were not the only ones. The rural zones they have lower population density and tend to be older. A combination of circumstances that means that there are fewer Pokémon GO players and they are more separated from a geographical point of view. Maybe someone can get out of their house, but whoThere may not be enough users in your area as to make the raids of higher level of difficulty.

“The advent of remote raids changed the way Pokémon GO was played for me and my family. Suddenly we could participate in raids that were completely out of reach. Even if we participated in some before, in our zone there are hardly any players and that made it very difficult to overcome them. Thus, we had access to our friends and family who helped us complete them and even invited us to their own raids. It was an amazing improvement to the gamewe could make the content every day”, explained a player in the middle Kotaku .





Niantic has gradually made changes to remove the ability to play Pokémon GO remotely.

For Niantic, the factor that makes the video game unique and that players really like is its social aspect. Technically, remote raids may result in less crowds to the areas where the incursion in question takes place. However, we return to a problem related to the measurements themselves. The path marked out at present is exclusive by nature. He does not invite the players to spend time together, but instead coerce into it without concern for those who really can’t do it.

Besides, part of the problems can be overcome if we go through box. Remote Raid Passes have nearly doubled in price, in a move many have referred to as a kind of tax on players who are disabled or live far from urban centers. In this sense, criticism has increased over time while Niantic has not wanted to react. “We don’t do it lightly. We feel that it is a necessary step that brings us closer to our goal. to preserve and improve the unique gaming experience of Pokémon GO”, defends the developer.

