It seems to be getting better and better between Shakira (46) and Lewis Hamilton (38): “I have to find myself Latina” | Play

Not Red Bull, but Shakira may have given wings to Lewis Hamilton – second at the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday. The Colombian singer, who divorced former footballer Gerard Piqué last year, and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion have been spotted together several times in the past month. Yesterday Shakira again took part in the Grand Prix in Barcelona.

“I need to find myself Latina”. During a moment for Mercedes fans with Hamilton ahead of the Spanish GP, the Briton didn’t make a fuss about it. She should consider herself a Latin woman. Grit to the mill of believers from the beginning of a fledgling relationship between the two. Especially when Shakira was back in Barcelona, ​​the city where she used to live with a former Barca footballer and has now returned for the first time. She was able to drop off kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, at Piqué’s, who came from Miami.



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Not much later, the Colombian had a striking presence at the Grand Prix. And he saw how Lewis Hamilton moved up to second place behind Max Verstappen. The Briton had not been successful since the Australian GP at the start of the season. Later in the evening it went to a bar, Shakira was seen in the UK entourage and Hamilton put his arm on her shoulder. And then there is also a surfing video that the duo posted on their social media. They are not shown together, but they are in the same place.



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

In early May, the two were spotted together for the first time, that too during a Formula 1 GP. In Miami, where the singer has a million dollar villa. Shakira was a guest in the Mercedes paddock there, but photos shared via Twitter showed her walking to a table at the exclusive restaurant ‘Cipriani’, where Hamilton was seated at a table. A broad smile followed. It was unclear whether or not the two ended up together in the end.

Shakira and Hamilton on the left at Cipriani restaurant, the singer at the Miami GP on the right. ©Twitter/AP



A meeting that was not a one-off. Because both soon went to meet each other again. According to foreign media, new pictures of paparazzi were showing that something was going on. The footage showed Hamilton boarding a luxury yacht with close friend Miles Chamley-Watson and shaking hands with Shakira so she could get aboard. Then the two would have sailed along the coast of Miami, where he has a villa, in the company of other friends. Shakira moved from Barcelona to the United States after separating from Pique.

Shakira on the Grid in Miami. © Getty Images via AFP



This isn’t the first time that Hamilton has been spotted with a famous lady since his breakup with Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in 2015. He has previously been linked to Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Rita Ora. Neither of those short-lived encounters ultimately resulted in much.

Look Shakira at a restaurant with Lewis Hamilton in Miami

Shakira begs Tom Cruise to leave her alone

Hamilton with a thumbs up on the podium in Barcelona. © Photo News

