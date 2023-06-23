‘It takes more courage to be vulnerable than to close yourself off’



Singer Arlo Parks. Image Claire Glynn

The contrast cannot be greater than this. London singer Arlo Parks to be released in 2021 collapsed in the sunbeams Outside, her first album with tender pop songs filled with stories about emotional pain and psychological suffering. He himself recorded it in his room during Corona. for her second child MySoftMachine She moved to Los Angeles; Her love, blue-haired American rapper Ashnikko. ‘I was influenced by the creative community there and traveled a lot in the mountains and desert.’

And yet the exterior seems thrilling MySoftMachine more personal and intimate than collapsed in the sunbeams,

Pablo Cabenda has been prescribing since 2002 de volkrant About pop music and human interest.

Park: ‘As paradoxical as it sounds, much of the intimacy you hear stems from a natural response to all those experiences. When I have to deal with so many new impressions, my instinct tells me to turn inward safe place,

From there, 22-year-old Parks, real name Anas Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, wrote twelve songs in which empathy for one’s own and others’ imperfections is central. she sings in song impurities, ,When you take all my impurities, and I feel clean again.’

This compassion for her own and others’ emotional wounds made her the ideal performer for Gen Z, a generation that has been publicly battling psychological distress from an early age. with ep super sad generation, Even before her debut album, she instantly became the voice of a generation. And then came the acclaimed debut album, which took third place in the UK charts and was awarded the prestigious Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

sad words



In a Brussels hotel, Parks says she sings about her and her friends’ problems, because sometimes they are better captured in a song than in conversation.

“It’s like using pain and feeling lost in a good way. I almost feel safe in the fact that I’m making something beautiful out of it instead of having a difficult, concrete face-to-face conversation.”

in number purple phaseFor example, it looks like Parks is trying to help a friend, who has apparently attempted suicide, to get to the clinic. ‘Tried to flush her pills and get support / There’s a center above New York / Smoke and talk the blue lakes’.

Also those words of sorrow take hold over a soft bed of dreamy echoing guitars. Parks says the calmness, which you also hear in her warm, soulful voice, is meant to draw the listener in.

‘I always want to feel that I am singing directly to the person the song is about. As if I am having an intimate conversation with him on the edge of the bed. I get the same feeling from all my favorite artists: Nick Drake, Adrienne Lenker, Phoebe Bridgers.



Her gentle way of expressing comes from empathy. As a Black queer woman, Parks herself is emotionally scarred by misogyny and racism. So she sings candidly about her own emotional life. Yes, you really make yourself very vulnerable, but no, she says, it’s not sinister. Parks: ‘Because I see at live performances that fans recognize that vulnerability and give the heat back.’

Furthermore, vulnerability is different from fragility, she says: ‘vulnerability’ versus ‘fragility’. “I associate those terms with tenderness and weakness, respectively. It takes a lot more courage to be vulnerable than to close yourself off from the world and be careful. It takes strength to accept someone 100 percent ‘

deny and allow



A balance of rejection and acceptance runs like a red thread through the album. MySoftMachine, A constant back and forth between the need for self-protection and connection with numbers Forgive me And Evil spirit as the end of that spectrum. In Forgive me Park sings: ‘I’m sorry. It’s easy to become numb. Forgive me. It is really difficult to trust anyone. This is countered by ‘want to tell you the truth’. melt right into yourself Evil spirit,

Parks: ‘The album is a journey for me – of the lyrics scratch free (with verses “I wish I didn’t have scars”) Evil spirit,

“The desire to be intimate with someone was always in the back of my mind—followed by the realization that closeness also meant vulnerability—after which I retreated. But I am now able to connect with others and merge with the other. That’s why Evil spirit Became the last track of the album.

Effect



Does she find her lyricism therapeutic? Yes, you can say that. It helps her. But his music, for example, also helps the fan who Eugene By collapsed in the sunbeams as a wedding song. It’s a song that celebrates how painful it can be when platonic love for a best friend turns into romantic love. or the fan who sings along with her parents black Dog Shared as a kind of emotional message in a bottle. Upon hearing that song about the debilitating effects of depression, their relationship is restored. Parks often states in interviews that she prefers to provide help to others that she has not received herself.

Of course, that much awareness of the positive impact she’s had on her fans can feel like a huge responsibility, maybe even an obligation. “But I am very protective of my writing style. It’s important not to think too much about the world around you during the writing process. It’s second nature to me. I act instinctively, completely according to my feelings. If I’m angry or uncomfortable, it won’t filter through when I’m writing. It is also the easiest way to get in touch with those feelings.

Poem



And those feelings will soon be captured in poetry, too: Parks’ first book of poetry will be published in September. the magic border In addition to twenty poems, the lyrics of MySoftMachine and pictures of one of her best friends, Daniel Loden. But it is wrong to think that the songs have been a stepping stone to the poems. Parks has been writing poetry since the age of 5, while the songs ‘only’ came when she was 14.

‘And where songs are formatted in verses and choruses, and therefore more stylized by definition, my poetry is me raw and free.’

she previously relied on the English music magazine New Musical Express Admits that the bundle is the product of her inner exploration. “A tangled mass of everything that has made me angry or dizzy or sad or incredibly happy.” She says that she did not present her poems to the public earlier because her confidence was not mature enough. ‘Singing in front of an audience was my first experience sharing something very personal. This gave me the courage to take the next step.

He is somewhat apprehensive about the reception to his first taste of poetry.

‘The public is always suspicious of artists who step outside their artistic sphere. But I have to Music and writing are places in which I can be completely myself. If I didn’t, I would be unhappy for the rest of my life. I need it.’

Arlo performs 13 and 14/9 at Paradiso Parks, Amsterdam.